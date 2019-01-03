Can hold J&K polls along with LS elections if EC desires: Rajnath Singh

The resolution was passed by a voice vote.

New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday said the government will have no objection in holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir along with general elections slated later this year if the Election Commission so desired.

Replying to the debate on the statutory resolution on imposition of President's rule in the state, Singh said the Centre would provide whatever security forces the Election Commission wanted for holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

