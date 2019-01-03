The Asian Age | News

Bipin Rawat reviews strategy to counter insurgency

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Jan 3, 2019, 1:18 am IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2019, 1:18 am IST

SRINAGAR: Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday reviewed the security situation prevailing in Kashmir Valley and the ‘strategy’ for counterinsurgency operations by the security forces.

Gen. Rawat who was on a two-day visit of the restive Valley closeted with senior Army officials including Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh and Srinagar-based 15 Corps Commander, Lt. Gen. A.K. Bhatt here for a threadbare review of the overall situation and also to discuss major operational, informational, logistical and administrative issues concerned the corps.

A defence spokesman said that later during the day, the Army Chief visited the formations and units deployed in South Kashmir — the hotbed of the militancy — where he was briefed by the local commanders on existing security situation and the measures instituted “to ensure close coordination with all government agencies towards maintaining vigil and peace in the Valley”.

During his interaction with the soldiers on ground, the Army Chief “lauded them for their high levels of morale and dedication and further reinforced the need to be prepared to meet emerging security challenges effectively,” the spokesman said.

The Army chief had spent the first day of 2019 with troops deployed along the Line of Control in Kupwara district. During the visit of the forward area, he was briefed about the recent counter infiltration operations. He also interacted with senior police officials and discussed with them the prevailing internal security situation in the Valley.

