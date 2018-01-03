Yogi Adityanath plans 9 new tourist circuits in Uttar Pradesh

Step aims at boosting tourism, plans for better culture zones.

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is planning to introduce nine more circuits to boost tourism in the state.

The new circuits will include the Mahabharata circuit, the Krishna circuit, Jain circuit and Sufi circuit, according to official sources.

The Sufi circuit will connect major Sufi shrines of the state that include Fatehpur Sikri, Rampur, Badaun, Bareilly, Dewa Sharif, Lucknow, Bahraich, Allahabad, Kichocha Sharif, Syed Kadak Shah Dargah and Kantit Sharif Dargah.

The proposed circuit of Mahabharata will cover the stretch from Hastinapur (Meerut) to Kampilya in Farukkhabad.

The Krishna circuit, meanwhile, will link Mathura, Vrindavan, Govardhan, Gokul, Barsana and Nandgaon which are places of interest for Krishna devotees.

The Yogi government has also proposed a Jain circuit keeping in mind the devotees of the Jain sect. This circuit will cover Meerut, Agra, Kaushambhi, Varanasi, Deoria, Ayodhya, Shravasti and Farukkhabad.

The state government has planned for a Freedom Struggle circuit connecting Bithoor (Kanpur), Kakori(Lucknow), Meerut and other cantonments that played a role in freedom struggle.

The Kanwar circuit will cover Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gonda, Lakhimpur Kheri, Kalinjar and Ayodhya.

The government is also further planning craft, cuisine and culture circuits.