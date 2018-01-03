The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 03, 2018 | Last Update : 06:07 AM IST

India, All India

Yogi Adityanath plans 9 new tourist circuits in Uttar Pradesh

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 3, 2018, 1:07 am IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2018, 2:13 am IST

Step aims at boosting tourism, plans for better culture zones.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is planning to introduce nine more circuits to boost tourism in the state.

The new circuits will include the Mahabharata circuit, the Krishna circuit, Jain circuit and Sufi circuit, according to official sources.

The Sufi circuit will connect major Sufi shrines of the state that include Fatehpur Sikri, Rampur, Badaun, Bareilly, Dewa Sharif, Lucknow, Bahraich, Allahabad, Kichocha Sharif, Syed Kadak Shah Dargah and Kantit Sharif Dargah.

The proposed circuit of Mahabharata will cover the stretch from Hastinapur (Meerut) to Kampilya in Farukkhabad.

The Krishna circuit, meanwhile, will link Mathura, Vrindavan, Govardhan, Gokul, Barsana and Nandgaon  which are places of interest for Krishna devotees.

The Yogi government has also proposed a Jain circuit keeping in mind the devotees of the Jain sect. This circuit will cover Meerut, Agra, Kaushambhi, Varanasi, Deoria, Ayodhya, Shravasti and Farukkhabad.

The state government has planned for a Freedom Struggle circuit connecting Bithoor (Kanpur), Kakori(Lucknow), Meerut and other cantonments that played a role in freedom struggle.

The Kanwar circuit will cover Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gonda, Lakhimpur Kheri, Kalinjar and Ayodhya.

The government is also further planning craft, cuisine and culture circuits.

Tags: yogi adityanath, up tourism

MOST POPULAR

1

Brisbane too hot for Garbine Muguruza as Andy Murray also withdraws

2

Women show support for initiative to end sexual harassment at the workplace with #TimesUp

3

No more chocolates as cacao plant may soon go extinct

4

Nokia 3310 4G expected to run Android-based YunOS

5

Sugary drinks may result in poorer memory: Studies

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

After being snapped leaving for Tel Aviv late Sunday, pictures of the trio in the Israel city have surfaced. (Photo: Twitter)

Ranbir, Alia and Ayan gear up for Brahmastra, reach Tel Aviv for prep

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for New Year by vacationing abroad with their family members. (Photo: Instagram)

Vacation time: Katrina, Priyanka have fun time with their close ones

Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez are in Bali with their set of close ones for a holiday before New Year's Eve. (Photo: Instagram)

Bali diaries: Jacqueline and Alia are vacationing in style before New Year's Eve

Salman Khan and the people who he is close to were snapped as they stepped out for a drive in Panvel, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's 52nd birthday: Superstar and close friends step out for a drive

The official annoucement of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' took place in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B lends support to Nawazuddin starrer Bal Thackeray biopic by launching teaser

The Kapoor and Pataudi family celebrated the first birthday of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan in grand style. (Photo: Instagram)

Saif and Kareena's little one Taimur has close ones around as he celebrates 1st birthday

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham