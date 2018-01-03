The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 03, 2018 | Last Update : 06:00 PM IST

India, All India

Normalcy restored: Dalit groups call off day-long bandh in Maharashtra

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 3, 2018, 4:48 pm IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2018, 5:01 pm IST

The Mumbai Police has advised residents to not believe or spread rumours about the Dalit clashes.

Normalcy in the financial capital was affected largely after Dalit protesters took to the streets on Tuesday following Dalit-Maratha clashes at Bhima Koregaon near Pune on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 Normalcy in the financial capital was affected largely after Dalit protesters took to the streets on Tuesday following Dalit-Maratha clashes at Bhima Koregaon near Pune on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The shutdown on Wednesday in Mumbai has been called off later in the afternoon.

The Maharashtra bandh was called by Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) leader Prakash Ambedkar to protest the state government's "failure" to stop the violence at Bhima Koregaon village in Pune district on Monday.

Normalcy in the financial capital was affected largely after Dalit protesters took to the streets on Tuesday following Dalit-Maratha clashes at Bhima Koregaon near Pune on Monday.

While only few cars were plying on the streets, local trains service were also disrupted as agitators blocked train lines at some places.

The protests left commuters stranded due to less number of auto-rickshaws and other means of transport in the city.

Shops were shut and Dalit protesters were seen holding rally at various places.

The protesters also halted buses, auto-rickshaws at Lal Bahadur Shastri Road in Thane and deflated bus tyres.

There were also reports of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses and a car being vandalised by protesters in Powai.

A car showroom in suburb Vikroli was attacked by alleged Dalit supporters.

Heavy security remains deployed in Ghatkopar's Ramabai Colony and Eastern Express Highway to avoid any untoward incident.

The Mumbai Police has advised residents to not believe or spread rumours.

Earlier, protesters tried to halt a train at Thane Railway Station, but were immediately cleared off by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) officials.

As a precautionary measure, bus services towards Pune's Baramati and Satara were also suspended. Internet services have been suspended in Aurangabad.

A day after Koregaon, violence erupted in Pune on Monday over the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Battle of Koregaon, claiming the life of a Nanded youth.

Angry protesters blocked traffic and halted railway services at numerous parts of the city while shops and business establishments were shut at Chembur, Vikhroli, Mankhurd, Kurla, Dadar and Govandi.

The police lathicharged to disperse the protesters, who vandalised auto-rickshaws, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and private buses. Several schools were closed down.

The protests reached the national capital as left student groups staged protests outside the Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi.

The tension began on Monday when lakhs of Dalits gathered in the village of Bhima-Koregaon, about 30 km from Pune, to celebrate the 200th anniversary of a battle that saw Dalit soldiers fighting with the British, defeating the army of the upper caste Peshwas or rulers.

The clashes erupted during the commemoration by Dalit groups of the battle of Bhima-Koregaon. As an argument between some assembled Dalits and right-wing groups spun out of control, a 28-year-old Maratha was killed.

Right-wing groups question why a British victory against Marathas should be celebrated and accused Dalit leader from Gujarat Jignesh Mewani who was just elected to public office, and Umar Khalid of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) of inciting caste tension. 

Appealing for calm, Jignesh Mewani tweeted, "Maharashtra government must ensure rule of law. I appeal to the people of Maharashtra to maintain peace."

On Tuesday, 100 people were detained in Mumbai, the police said. Most of them were Dalit protesters.

Tags: bhima koregaon violence, dalit protests in maharashtra, dalit protests, dalit-maratha clashes
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

New tech from NASA can boost wheat yield by three times in Space

2

Lenovo's new K- series line up K320t with 18:9 full widescreen display

3

Now Showing: ‘Most dishonest and corrupt media awards’ hosted by Trump

4

Here’s why you should never feed your baby water

5

How to find out if Apple has slowed down your iPhone

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi lost his father on Tuesday, whose last rites were held in Mumbai on the same day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Nikhil Dwivedi bereaved, Shah Rukh, Abhishek, other stars attend funeral

After being snapped leaving for Tel Aviv late Sunday, pictures of the trio in the Israel city have surfaced. (Photo: Twitter)

Ranbir, Alia and Ayan gear up for Brahmastra, reach Tel Aviv for prep

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for New Year by vacationing abroad with their family members. (Photo: Instagram)

Vacation time: Katrina, Priyanka have fun time with their close ones

Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez are in Bali with their set of close ones for a holiday before New Year's Eve. (Photo: Instagram)

Bali diaries: Jacqueline and Alia are vacationing in style before New Year's Eve

Salman Khan and the people who he is close to were snapped as they stepped out for a drive in Panvel, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's 52nd birthday: Superstar and close friends step out for a drive

The official annoucement of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' took place in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B lends support to Nawazuddin starrer Bal Thackeray biopic by launching teaser

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham