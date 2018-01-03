The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 03, 2018 | Last Update : 06:01 PM IST

India, All India

Mauni Baba: Cong slams PM's silence on Maharashtra Dalit protests

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 3, 2018, 2:34 pm IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2018, 2:37 pm IST

Parliamentary Affairs Minister and BJP leader Ananth Kumar retaliated, accusing the Congress of inflaming caste tension.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge also said that a Supreme Court judge should be appointed for inquiry in Bhima Koregaon violence. (Photo: Screengrab)
 Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge also said that a Supreme Court judge should be appointed for inquiry in Bhima Koregaon violence. (Photo: Screengrab)

New Delhi: Dalit protests which enters its third day on Wednesday in Maharashtra lead to a heated debate in the parliament with the Government and the Congress exchanging angry accusations in the Lok Sabha over alleged targeting of Dalits.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that "anti-Dalit violence is increasing" and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the caste clashes in Maharashtra is astounding.

"He can't stay mum! He is a 'mauni baba' (mute spectator) on such issues," the Congressman said.

Kharge also said that a Supreme Court judge should be appointed for inquiry in Bhima Koregaon violence.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister and BJP leader Ananth Kumar retaliated, accusing the Congress of inflaming caste tension.

"Aag ko bujhaane ke bajaaye, bhadkaane ka kaam Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi aur Congress party kar rahi hai. Ise desh bardasht nahin karega. Congress divide and rule ki policy use kar rahe hain. Aur Sabka saath sabka vikaas karke Narendra Modi ji desh ko saath le rahe hain (Instead of praying for peace in Maharashtra, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress is applying the divide and rule policy. They have replaced the British in using the policy)," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is a member of the Lok Sabha, was not present and Opposition MPs shouted slogans of "Ask him to come to the House."

Clashes between Dalit and Maratha groups broke out on Monday during an event to mark the 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune district.

Dalit leaders commemorate the British victory, as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar

community -- then considered untouchable -- were part of the East India Company's forces.

However, some right-wing groups in Pune had expressed opposition to the celebration of 'British' victory.

Incidents of stone-pelting and vandalism occurred at Bhima Koregaon in Shiroor tehsil on Monday afternoon when people were heading for the war memorial in the village, police said.

One person was killed in the protests on Monday in Pune.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a sitting judge to determine how the man was killed.

Tensions escalated in Mumbai on Tuesday with mobs, allegedly comprising of Dalit supporters, attacking buses and blocking train tracks.

A massive bandh was called on Wednesday by Dalit leaders and supporters. At least 13 buses were damaged by noon, and some trains were running late.

Tags: mallikarjun kharge, congress calls modi 'mauni baba', bhima koregaon violence, maharashtra protests
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

New tech from NASA can boost wheat yield by three times in Space

2

Lenovo's new K- series line up K320t with 18:9 full widescreen display

3

Now Showing: ‘Most dishonest and corrupt media awards’ hosted by Trump

4

Here’s why you should never feed your baby water

5

How to find out if Apple has slowed down your iPhone

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham