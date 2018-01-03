The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 03, 2018 | Last Update : 06:00 PM IST

India, All India

India is for Hindus, irresponsible leaders allowed Muslims: BJP MLA

PTI
Published : Jan 3, 2018, 11:36 am IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2018, 11:41 am IST

BJP MLA Vikram Saini said that if Muslims had not stopped in India, property of crores would have belonged to Hindus.

Saini, who is an accused in the Muzaffarnagar riot case, had sparked controversies in 2017 when he threatened to break the limbs of those who did not respect cows. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Saini, who is an accused in the Muzaffarnagar riot case, had sparked controversies in 2017 when he threatened to break the limbs of those who did not respect cows. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Muzaffarnagar: BJP MLA Vikram Saini, who is known for making controversial statements, has claimed that India is a country for the Hindus as it is known as 'Hindustan'.

Khatauli MLA Saini made the statement at an event held here on Monday.

He said that some "irresponsible leaders" had allowed some Muslims to live in India.

"During partition, due to them (Muslims), the Hindus are facing problem in the country. If they (Muslims) had not stopped in India, property of crores would be of the Hindus," Saini claimed.

When asked to comment on his statement, Saini refused to reply, saying he was busy.

In 2017, Saini had threatened to break the limbs of those who kill and disrespect cows, sparking a controversy.

Saini is an accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case and was detained under the National Security Act.

Tags: vikram saini, ‪bjp, muzaffarnagar riots, communal clash
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Muzaffarnagar

MOST POPULAR

1

New tech from NASA can boost wheat yield by three times in Space

2

Lenovo's new K- series line up K320t with 18:9 full widescreen display

3

Now Showing: ‘Most dishonest and corrupt media awards’ hosted by Trump

4

Here’s why you should never feed your baby water

5

How to find out if Apple has slowed down your iPhone

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

As one crisscrosses between home and work place, they hardly get time to introspect and strike a dialogue with our inner self. Travel enthusiast goes on an expedition not only for an adventure but also to attempt to walk in the unknown and challenge his own strengths. (Photos: Ameya Mondkar)

On an adventure from Agra to Himalayas

Four days of EDM madness saw stars from around the world take stage at Pune and make the crowd groove to their beats.

Celebrating the best of EDM at Sunburn 2017!

From Jitesh Singh Deo winning Mr India, to India's Manushi Chillar winning Miss World and other moments, we list what captured our imagination through the months this year. (Photo: AP/ AFP/ Twitter/ Facebook/ Instagram)

Year ender 2017: Moments that stayed on in our minds

For more than 300 years, Sarangkheda, a village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, has been hosting Chetak Festival – a celebration of the finest equestrian breeds. A festival that lasts for a month, it is a rare, yet spectacular sight to witness more than 2000 majestic horses in a single location.

Horses take centre stage at Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2017

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham