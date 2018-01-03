The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 03, 2018 | Last Update : 06:00 PM IST

India, All India

BJP's 'fascist vision' creating caste clashes in Maharashtra: Rahul

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 3, 2018, 9:46 am IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2018, 1:20 pm IST

BJP countered the allegation saying this was Cong's 'incitement technique' for 'cynical political gains' in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

'Una, Rohith Vemula and now Bhima-Koregaon are potent symbols of the resistance,' he added, referring to other incidents of violence against Dalits over the past year.
 'Una, Rohith Vemula and now Bhima-Koregaon are potent symbols of the resistance,' he added, referring to other incidents of violence against Dalits over the past year.

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), blaming them for the Bhima-Koregaon violence in Maharashtra.

Rahul alleged that the protests were a result of the "fascist vision" that encouraged the RSS and BJP to keep Dalits "at the bottom of Indian society."

"Una, Rohith Vemula and now Bhima-Koregaon are potent symbols of the resistance," he added, referring to other incidents of violence against Dalits over the past year in Madhya Pradesh's Una and Hyderabad Central University.

BJP spokesperson, GVL Narsimha Rao countered Rahul's allegations, saying it was part of the Congress' "incitement model."

Rao apprehended Rahul, saying that since his appeasement strategy had failed in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he was trying to incite caste violence for "cynical political gains" in the 2019 polls.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue in the Lok Sabha, questioning, "who instigated and interfered in this event?"

BJP leader and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Ananth Kumar, reiterated saying, "Aag ko bujhaane ke bajaaye, bhadkaane ka kaam Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi aur Congress party kar rahi hai. Ise desh bardasht nahin karega. (Instead of preventing the fire from spreading, Congress Party and its leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, are inciting it more. The nation will not tolerate this). 

Opposition Dalit-community leader Mayawati, also blamed the upsurge on the caste-politics of the BJP. "Maharashtra has a BJP government and they are responsible for the violence. It seems the RSS, BJP and other casteist powers are behind it," she said.

Left front leader Sitaram Yechury tweeted, "The ideology of the RSS-BJP has always believed in suppressing those historically oppressed. This latest episode in Maharashtra, along with several others in the recent past just reinforces this."

Clashes between Dalit and Maratha groups broke out on Monday during an event to mark the 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune district, during which a man was killed and several others were injured. 

Dalit leaders commemorate the British victory on January 1, as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community -- then considered untouchable -- were part of the East India Company's forces.

However, some right-wing groups in Pune had expressed opposition to the celebration of 'British' victory.

Tags: rahul gandhi, bhima-koregaon protests, rss-bjp, mayawati, sitaram yechury
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

New tech from NASA can boost wheat yield by three times in Space

2

Lenovo's new K- series line up K320t with 18:9 full widescreen display

3

Now Showing: ‘Most dishonest and corrupt media awards’ hosted by Trump

4

Here’s why you should never feed your baby water

5

How to find out if Apple has slowed down your iPhone

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi lost his father on Tuesday, whose last rites were held in Mumbai on the same day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Nikhil Dwivedi bereaved, Shah Rukh, Abhishek, other stars attend funeral

After being snapped leaving for Tel Aviv late Sunday, pictures of the trio in the Israel city have surfaced. (Photo: Twitter)

Ranbir, Alia and Ayan gear up for Brahmastra, reach Tel Aviv for prep

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for New Year by vacationing abroad with their family members. (Photo: Instagram)

Vacation time: Katrina, Priyanka have fun time with their close ones

Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez are in Bali with their set of close ones for a holiday before New Year's Eve. (Photo: Instagram)

Bali diaries: Jacqueline and Alia are vacationing in style before New Year's Eve

Salman Khan and the people who he is close to were snapped as they stepped out for a drive in Panvel, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman's 52nd birthday: Superstar and close friends step out for a drive

The official annoucement of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' took place in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B lends support to Nawazuddin starrer Bal Thackeray biopic by launching teaser

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham