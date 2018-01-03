The Asian Age | News

2 senior pilots of Jet Airways derostered for fighting inside cockpit

ANI
Published : Jan 3, 2018, 8:22 pm IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2018, 8:25 pm IST

The scuffle between the pilot and the co-pilot began when the flight was scheduled for take-off to Mumbai on New Year's Day.

Mumbai: Two senior pilots of the Jet Airways London-Mumbai flight - a man and a woman - fought inside the cockpit, following which they were derostered; an internal investigation is still pending.

A Jet Airways spokesperson said that a 'misunderstanding occurred between the cockpit crew,' adding the matter was resolved amicably later.

"A misunderstanding occurred between the cockpit crew of Jet Airways flight 9W 119, London - Mumbai of January 01, 2018. However, the same was quickly resolved amicably and the flight with 324 guests including two infants and 14 crew members continued its journey to Mumbai, landing safely," Jet Airways said in a statement.

The airline added, the incident was reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and that the concerned crew were derostered pending an internal investigation that was initiated soon after.

"At Jet Airways, safety of guests, crew and assets is of paramount importance and the airline has zero tolerance toward any action of its employees that compromises on safety," the statement added.  

