Tuesday, Jan 03, 2017 | Last Update : 03:17 AM IST

India, All India

SP war moves to EC as both camps battle over ‘cycle’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 3, 2017, 2:06 am IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2017, 2:07 am IST

Mulayam Singh Yadav went to the Election Commission at around 4.30 pm, and was escorted by Shivpal Yadav, Amar Singh and Jaya Prada.

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav (right) leaves to meet the Election Commission in New Delhi on Monday. SP leaders Shivpal Yadav and Jaya Prada are also seen. (Photo: G.N. Jha))
 Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav (right) leaves to meet the Election Commission in New Delhi on Monday. SP leaders Shivpal Yadav and Jaya Prada are also seen. (Photo: G.N. Jha))

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav moved the Election Commission here on Monday to hold on to the party’s election symbol, the cycle, a day after his son and UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav unseated him and became the new national president of the party.

SP Rajya Sabha member Ram Gopal Yadav, who has backed Akhilesh Yadav in his struggle for control of the party, is likely to meet the EC on Tuesday to claim the party’s symbol before the crucial Assembly polls, whose schedule will be announced anytime soon.  

After calling Sunday’s development illegal, Mulayam Singh Yadav rushed to Delhi and spent the whole day with brother Shivpal Yadav and close aide Amar Singh at his residence here.

He went to the Election Commission at around 4.30 pm, and was escorted by Shivpal Yadav, Amar Singh and Jaya Prada.

According to sources in the Election Commission, in the event of a split in the Samajwadi Party, the bicycle symbol will go to the faction that can furnish support of the majority of party office-bearers.

However, if the commission doesn’t have enough time for verification, it can just freeze the symbol and ask both sides to chose new names and symbols.

Both camps of the Samajwadi parivar have been locked in a bitter feud for greater control of the party, resulting in several tit-for-tat sackings since August.

Possibly apprehensive of a low turnout, Mulayam Singh Yadav also “postponed” a party convention he had called on January 5 after Akhilesh Yadav made him a mentor on Sunday.

“No one can accuse me of any wrongdoing. I have never indulged in corruption or betrayed anyone. Cycle symbol is ours,” the party founder said earlier in the day.

Shivpal Yadav who was removed as the party’s UP chief by the CM, said in a series of tweets that Mulayam Singh was still the SP national president.

The family conflict came to a head on Friday when Mulayam Singh expelled his son for releasing a parallel list of candidates for the Assembly elections and Ram Gopal for “weakening the party”. He took them back the next day, but the expulsions had triggered a wave of support for the CM.

Amar Singh, also sacked from the party by the CM, rushed from London in view of the crisis and said: “I was and will remain with Mulayam Singh Yadav. I was a hero but I am now ready to become a khalnayak (villain) for him”.

Shivpal Yadav also said he would continue to be with the party founder. “I will be with Mulayam till my last breath,” he said upon his arrival in Delhi.

Ram Gopal Yadav, the architect of the political coup in the Samajwadi Party, meanwhile told reporters, “Mulayam Singh is not a Supreme Court judge. If he has any problem, he should go to the Election Commission. I have not sought any appointment with the EC”.

Tags: mulayam singh yadav, akhilesh yadav, ram gopal yadav, election commission
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Dog attacks family trying to dress it in sweater

2

This sex machines museum in Prague is the first of its kind

3

Crocodile bites selfie-seeking French tourist in Thailand

4

Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap dons Lord Krishna avatar on New Year

5

Video | Toddler asks to play ‘tickle tickle’, Amazon Echo Dot searches for porn

more

Editors' Picks

The government on Monday clarified that customers have the right to say no to the service charge if they are not happy with the dining experience.(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Diners can now decide if they want to pay service charge, says govt

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Drunk men molest women in front of cops on New Year

Mohammad Kaif has drawn a lot of flak on Twitter, for posting a picture of himself doing Suryanamaskar. (Photo: PTI)

Mohammad Kaif gets trolled for doing yoga, gives befitting reply

Following Carrie's death, her mother also suffered a heart stroke and succumbed to it. (Photo: AP)

Carrie Fisher's death devastated Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill

Mitron might not sound the same again (Photo: AFP)

Beer pints in pubs at Rs 31 every time Narendra Modi says 'Mitron'

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Conor McGregor became the first UFC fighter to hold two titles simultaneously. (Photo: AP)

Conor McGregor becomes 1st fighter to hold 2 UFC titles

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham