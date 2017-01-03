Tuesday, Jan 03, 2017 | Last Update : 08:13 AM IST

India, All India

36 years on, blindings still a dark reality in Bihar

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 3, 2017, 6:27 am IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2017, 7:31 am IST

9-10 Bhagalpur-like incidents recorded every year since 2012, says documentary maker.

The film aims to depict the fact that such blinding of petty criminals and accused did not ever stop. (Representational image)
 The film aims to depict the fact that such blinding of petty criminals and accused did not ever stop. (Representational image)

New Delhi: Mob justice, in the form of blindings, depicted in the much acclaimed film Gangaajal, has not stopped in Bihar. A short film, depicting the rise of such incidents after the infamous Bhagalpur blinding case of 1980-81, has been issued a U/A certificate by the censor board last month.

The film titled, The Eyes Of Darkness, is based on stories of many such victims of forcible blindings who are struggling to get justice but with no success so far.   

The film aims to depict the fact that such blinding of petty criminals and accused did not ever stop. In fact, the documentary claims that ever since the Bhagalpur incidents, enacted under the supervision of Bihar policemen, there has been a spurt in these. “Despite the Central and state governments acting against the policemen, who were accused in these cases, it seems that the local population has taken upon itself to give summary mob justice to accused,” said director and producer of the film Amitabh Parashar.

The Bhagalpur incident shook the nation’s conscience in 1980s with barbaric tales of blinding by injecting acid, infamously called Gangajal, in the eyes of the undertrials. Some policemen allegedly took the law into their hands by pouring acid in the eyes of 33 undertrials. However, 36 years and an Ajay Devgn-starred blockbuster, named Gangaajal, later, “street justice” remains a reality in the state.

The documentary shows many cases of blinding, including a bizarre case of Shahid Khan who was blinded about 22 years ago in left eye after being accused of cow theft, and was made to undergo similar punishment and blinded in the right eye after he was accused of the same charge. The film also shows a case of dalit labourer Ranjeet Sada, who was blinded because he demanded his wages from his employer.  

This character-driven film has Munna Thakur, a former criminal as its main protagonist who was blinded in November 2012 when he returned to his village after serving three years in Araria prison.

The filmmaker claims he recorded an average 9-10 blinding cases every year in the interiors of the state since 2012.

Though the 53-minute film, Parashar also aims to depict that several victims of these blindings were innocent and they had to undergo such torture due to their low social status or attempts by some people to settle personal scores.

The filmmaker claimed that during his two years of research for the film, he has discovered that “most of the victims of such blindings were still awaiting justice and compensation from the government while the perpetrators of such crimes were roaming free.”

Tags: gangaajal, the eyes of darkness, bihar police, censor board
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Dog attacks family trying to dress it in sweater

2

This sex machines museum in Prague is the first of its kind

3

Crocodile bites selfie-seeking French tourist in Thailand

4

Lalu Prasad’s son Tej Pratap dons Lord Krishna avatar on New Year

5

Video | Toddler asks to play ‘tickle tickle’, Amazon Echo Dot searches for porn

more

Editors' Picks

The government on Monday clarified that customers have the right to say no to the service charge if they are not happy with the dining experience.(Photo: PTI/Representational)

Diners can now decide if they want to pay service charge, says govt

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Drunk men molest women in front of cops on New Year

Mohammad Kaif has drawn a lot of flak on Twitter, for posting a picture of himself doing Suryanamaskar. (Photo: PTI)

Mohammad Kaif gets trolled for doing yoga, gives befitting reply

Following Carrie's death, her mother also suffered a heart stroke and succumbed to it. (Photo: AP)

Carrie Fisher's death devastated Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill

Mitron might not sound the same again (Photo: AFP)

Beer pints in pubs at Rs 31 every time Narendra Modi says 'Mitron'

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Photoshop battle over produce worker admiring his work

Each week, patients at the Support Hospital of Brasilia receive visits from a special breed of therapist: dogs trained to help them recover from disease or injury. (Photo: AP)

Patients at Brazilian hospital get special 'pet therapy'

Social media activity went up this year and with it the number of bizarre challenges on the internet also saw a rise with people putting codoms on their heads and having A4 size waist (Photo: Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest internet challenges of 2016

With the most number of hugs in a minute and the highest dunk of a biscuit in tea by a bungee jumper, 2016 was a year of bizarre and innovative efforts making it into record books (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest world records

While everything that glitters made a come back in 2016, trends like hidden rainbow hair and hologhraphic lip gloss ruled as social media became a platform for spreading the word (Photo: Instagram)

Yearender 2016: Hottest beauty trends this year

The Melanin Goddess dazzled the world of fashion this year while Indian acid attack survivor Reshma Qureshi gave hope with her appearance at NY Fashion Week, a year when people made news on the fashion circuit for good initiatives as well as the wrong reasons (Photo: AFP/Instagram/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Making news on the ramp

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham