Women employees not to be on night shift: KCR to transport staff after vet’s case

Hyderabad: The women employees of the Telangana state transport body should not be made to work at night as a safety measure, said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, reacting to the gangrape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian. He described the incident as inhuman.

Speaking to reporters, Rao said: "Just the other day, a lady doctor was killed. Are they humans? They are animals. So I am saying, let the women RTC (Road Transport Corporation) employees not be put on night duty."

He also said that a fast-track court would hear the veterinarian's case and ensure justice is expedited.

According to an NDTV report, he expressed "deep anguish" at the ''ghastly'' incident and said his government was ready to extend all necessary help to the family of the woman.

The Chief Minister's reaction to the crime came three days after the incident. It has provoked a massive outpouring of anger across the country and protests in Telangana.