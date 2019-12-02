Monday, Dec 02, 2019 | Last Update : 07:25 PM IST

India, All India

'Religion is humanity, caste is commitment': Jagan in response to detractors

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Dec 2, 2019, 4:09 pm IST
Updated : Dec 2, 2019, 4:09 pm IST

The opposition in Andhra had said that the Andhra CM had introduced English because of his religion and caste.

Speaking at the launch of YSR Arogyasri Asara scheme (post-operative sustenance) Jagan said, “It is unfortunate that some people are talking about my religion and caste.'' (Photo: File | ANI)
 Speaking at the launch of YSR Arogyasri Asara scheme (post-operative sustenance) Jagan said, “It is unfortunate that some people are talking about my religion and caste.'' (Photo: File | ANI)

Guntur: Andhra CM Jagan Reddy on Monday said that 'humanity was his religion,' in response to detractor's talk on his religion and caste.

Speaking at the launch of YSR Arogyasri Asara scheme (post-operative sustenance) Jagan said, “It is unfortunate that some people are talking about my religion and caste.''

He further assured that humanity was his religion and that he would keep up his promises. He said that he would go forward with welfare work, News18 reported.

The opposition in the state including TDP, Jana Sena Party and BJP had said that the Andhra CM had introduced English because of his religion and caste.

BJP's Kanna Lakshminarayana had termed the step of making schools English Medium a 'religious conspiracy.'

Former CM Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan had questioned Reddy's entry into Tirupati Tirumala temple without giving the 'declaration of faith.'

Tags: jagan mohan reddy, arogyasri asara scheme, jana sena party, tdp, bjp
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Guntur

Latest From India

On National Pollution Control Day, the court directed the Delhi government to prepare an action plan for removing encroachments from the forest areas. (Photo: File)

Delhi pollution: HC directs authorities to remove forest encroachments, mitigate dust

There was a security breach at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Lodhi Estate home last week with unknown persons barging in and asking for selfies. (Photo: File)

Weeks after losing SPG cover, security breach at Priyanka's residence

'Wherever there is a BJP government, they take away the land from tribal people and give it to industrialists without asking them. When our government was formed in Chhattisgarh, we took back the land from Tata and returned the land to the tribal people. If the tribal land is taken and the industry is not set up within five years, the land needs to be returned to the real owners,' Rahul Gandhi said. (Photo: ANI)

Jharkhand: Rahul promises farm loan waiver, return of tribal land

Low-speed service was briefly restored in five of the 10 districts of Jammu region on August 16-17 night but suspended again on August 18 morning. (Photo: File)

JKNPP calls for 'Jammu bandh' on Dec 7 against mobile Internet service suspension

MOST POPULAR

1

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

2

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

3

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

4

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

5

Shock iPhone 12 design revealed and it gives us goose bumps

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham