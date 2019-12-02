'Religion is humanity, caste is commitment': Jagan in response to detractors

The opposition in Andhra had said that the Andhra CM had introduced English because of his religion and caste.

Speaking at the launch of YSR Arogyasri Asara scheme (post-operative sustenance) Jagan said, “It is unfortunate that some people are talking about my religion and caste.'' (Photo: File | ANI)

Guntur: Andhra CM Jagan Reddy on Monday said that 'humanity was his religion,' in response to detractor's talk on his religion and caste.

Speaking at the launch of YSR Arogyasri Asara scheme (post-operative sustenance) Jagan said, “It is unfortunate that some people are talking about my religion and caste.''

He further assured that humanity was his religion and that he would keep up his promises. He said that he would go forward with welfare work, News18 reported.

The opposition in the state including TDP, Jana Sena Party and BJP had said that the Andhra CM had introduced English because of his religion and caste.

BJP's Kanna Lakshminarayana had termed the step of making schools English Medium a 'religious conspiracy.'

Former CM Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan had questioned Reddy's entry into Tirupati Tirumala temple without giving the 'declaration of faith.'