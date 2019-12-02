Monday, Dec 02, 2019 | Last Update : 12:25 PM IST

India, All India

PM Modi, Amit Shah are also migrants, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

ANI
Published : Dec 2, 2019, 10:26 am IST
Updated : Dec 2, 2019, 10:29 am IST

'Their homes are in Gujarat but they have come to Delhi,' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told ANI.

He also warned Amit Shah of the consequences of passing the Bill. (Photo: File)
 He also warned Amit Shah of the consequences of passing the Bill. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Leader of Congress party in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were themselves ''migrants''.

"I can say that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah Ji are themselves the migrants. Their homes are in Gujarat but they have come to Delhi," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told ANI.

"India is for everyone -- for Hindus, for Muslims and for everyone else. They are creating the fear that they will throw out Muslims. They do not have the capability to do that. But what they want to show is Hindus will be allowed to stay, while Muslims will be sent away," added Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, while opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's comment comes at a time when Union Minister Amit Shah was discussing the Citizenship Amendment Bill with the members of political parties and the civil society organisations from the northeastern states.

The Union Home Minister met them on Friday and Saturday while the third meeting is scheduled for December 3.

Earlier, Amit Shah had said in the Rajya Sabha that the Citizenship Amendment Bill was needed so that Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain, Christian and Parsi refugees, who were being discriminated on the basis of their religion in Pakistan, Bangladesh or Afghanistan, obtain Indian citizenship.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8 this year, aimed at granting citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, who came to India before December 31, 2014.

Further attacking the Bill, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Home Minister Amit Shah should learn about the number of migrants from India, who were working and living in the rest of the world and their contribution to Indian economy.

"In the entire world, the maximum number of migrants are from India. All the Indians living and working abroad send crores of rupees back to India. But no other country thinks about the issue other than Modiji and Amit Shah," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

He also warned Amit Shah of the consequences of passing the Bill.

"Amit Shah has the numbers needed to pass the (Citizenship) Bill -- it is one thing but what will happen after the Bill is passed is another matter altogether. If the BJP thinks it can improve India by clearing the Citizenship Bill, then it is nothing more than their wishful thinking."

"It is because of the issue of Citizenship Bill that they have been swept away in West Bengal (assembly by-elections). If they continue with it, they will be swept away from the rest of India too," added Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Tags: narendra modi, amit shah, adhir ranjan chowdhury, citizenship bill
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

“The accused in the rape cases should be named and shamed. These kind of people should be brought out in public and lynched,” she added. (Photo: File)

Rapists should lynched in public: Jaya Bachchan on Hyd vet's rape, murder

'When I supported Manohar Parrikar in 2017 to form the BJP-led government, I was condemned by them (OCIs). I am still being condemned, but I have never spoken a word against OCIs,' Sardesai said. (Photo: File | PTI)

'State govt intolerant towards criticism from expats': Goa Forward Party chief

The MP from Uttara Kannada said that the BJP staged a

Fadnavis made CM to save Rs 40,000 cr central funds: Anant Kumar Hegde

The mother of the 23-year-old paramedic, who was raped and murdered in 2012 in Delhi, said she was happy with the AAP government that recommended the rejection of the mercy petition of one of the death row convicts in the case. (Photo: File)

Unlike us, Hyderabad vet should get justice soon, says Nirbhaya's mother

MOST POPULAR

1

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

2

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

3

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

4

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

5

Shock iPhone 12 design revealed and it gives us goose bumps

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham