Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind files review petition against Ayodhya verdict

Recently, the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board had asserted that it would not file a review petition against the SC's verdict in the case.

On November 9, a five-judge Supreme Court bench unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government. (Photo: Representational)
New Delhi: Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Monday filed a petition seeking review of Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya title dispute case.

On November 9, a five-judge Supreme Court bench unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site.

The top court also added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of a mosque following consultation between the Centre and the state government.

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board had asserted that it would not file a review petition against the apex court's verdict in the case but was yet to take a call on whether to accept a five-acre alternative plot for a mosque.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is also going to file the review petition before December 9.

