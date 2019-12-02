Get strange power by looking at Mamata Banerjee's photo every morning: WB officer

The BDO became emotional and said, 'If you stand in front of CM’s image in morning for two minute, you will find strange power.'

Kolkata: In a bizarre incident, a West Bengal’s Hasnabad Block Development Officer (BDO) Arindam Mukherjee claimed that he gets inner strength to keep going in life by looking at the photos of Swami Vivekananda and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

During the relief distribution, the BDO became emotional and said, “If you stand in front of the Chief Minister’s image in the morning for two minute, you will find a strange power. I stand in front of two pictures. One of Swami Vivekananda’s and the other of Banerjee. You get inspiration. Eta nijeke punarjivit kora ( It feels like you're reviving yourself).”

He made the statement at a public gathering held to distribute relief materials villagers affected by cyclone ‘Bulbul’ on Saturday.

Criticising the remark, the BJP called it as ‘height of sycophancy'. According to News18 report, Joyprakash Majumdar, vice president of the BJP’s West Bengal unit, said, “I heard about the matter and it is very unfortunate how senior administrative officials are losing their neutrality. Partisan role of administration is everywhere in Bengal. The bureaucrats are under tremendous pressure from the ruling party to save their chair.”