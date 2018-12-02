Sushma Swaraj slams Shah Mahmood Qureshi for googly remark

Sushma also said India had “not been trapped by the googly” and that two Indian Sikh union ministers had attended the ceremony.

New Delhi: In a late-night tweet on Saturday, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj slammed her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi for reportedly remarking that Pakistan had bowled a googly at India before the Kartarpur Sahib corridor ground-breaking ceremony, saying his intentions stood exposed and that he had disrespected Sikh sentiments. She also said India had “not been trapped by the googly” and that two Indian Sikh union ministers had attended the ceremony. In an angry late-night tweet, Ms. Swaraj said, “Mr.Foreign Minister of Pakistan - Your ‘googly’ remarks in a dramatic manner has exposed none but YOU. This shows that you have no respect for Sikh sentiments. You only play ‘googlies’. Let me explain to you that we were not trapped by your ‘googlies’. Our two Sikh Ministers went to Kartarpur Sahib to offer prayers.”

According to reports, Mr. Qureshi had remarked that Pakistan had bowled a googly at India to ensure the participation of Indian Government ministers at the ceremony.