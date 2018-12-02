Odisha shelter home shut after harassment charge

District child protection Officer (DCPO) Anuradha Goswami has lodged a complaint against the shelter home at Sadar police station.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha women and child development minister Prafulla Samal on Saturday ordered for closure of a shelter home in Dhenkanal district where girl inmates were allegedly sexually harassed.

“I have ordered the district collector to close the shelter home. The 62 inmates will be shifted to nearest institutions,” said Mr Samal. The minister also informed that Faiz Rahman, head of ‘Good News India’ non-government organization (NGO) that runs the shelter home, has been arrested and others involved in the incident will be arrested soon. Strict action will be taken against them, he said. Mr Samal also directed to close all 26 shelter homes of the NGO functioning in the state. Other such shelter homes running illegally in the state will also be closed, the minister said.

Notably, the girl inmates of the shelter home located at Beltikiri in Dhenkanal district had on Friday accused Rahman of touching them inappropriately besides torturing them mentally and physically. District child protection Officer (DCPO) Anuradha Goswami has lodged a complaint against the shelter home at Sadar police station.

Sources said the shelter home has been operating for the last two years without registration under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.