The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 02, 2018 | Last Update : 05:38 PM IST

India, All India

KCR burdened Telangana with crores of rupees by opting for early polls: Shah

PTI
Published : Dec 2, 2018, 4:58 pm IST
Updated : Dec 2, 2018, 4:58 pm IST

Shah alleged that Cong, in its manifesto for Dec 7 polls, had promised 'free electricity' to mosques and churches but not to temples.

Shah reiterated that the saffron party was not in favour of reservations based on religion as it was against the Constitution. (Photo: ANI |Twitter)
 Shah reiterated that the saffron party was not in favour of reservations based on religion as it was against the Constitution. (Photo: ANI |Twitter)

Hyderabad: BJP president Amit Shah Sunday alleged that the caretaker Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao, had burdened the state with crores of rupees by opting for early polls.

Speaking at an election rally at Narayanpet in Mahbubnagar district, he also alleged that both the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Congress believed in the "appeasement" of minorities and that AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi had said whoever became the chief minister of the southern state would have to bow before his party.

"Telangana would have saved hundreds of crores of rupees had it opted for the Assembly polls along with the Lok Sabha election in May next year. KCR burdened the state with crores of rupees of election expenditure. Who is responsible for this? KCR was doubtful of his victory in May, fearing a (Prime Minister) Modi wave," Shah said.

He alleged that the Congress, in its manifesto for the December 7 polls, had promised "free electricity" to mosques and churches but not to temples.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief also alleged that as part of its politics of minority appeasement, the opposition party had promised an educational aid of Rs 20 lakh to the minority students if it came to power in Telangana.

"The Congress also speaks (in its manifesto) about reservations for the minorities in government contracts. It also talks about separate hospitals for the minorities. I want to ask (Congress president) Rahul Gandhi, what would be the fate of the poor people who do not belong to the minority communities," he said.

Shah reiterated that the saffron party was not in favour of reservations based on religion as it was against the Constitution. "The Telangana chief minister has promised a 12-per cent reservation for Muslims. The BJP and its cadre will ensure that a reservation based on religion will not be implemented in Telangana," he asserted.

Taking a dig at the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the TRS, Shah claimed that due to the fear of the Owaisi brothers, the KCR government no longer celebrated the state's Liberation Day on September 17 and vowed that if the BJP came to power in Telangana, the Hyderabad Liberation Day will be celebrated with fanfare. "Akbaruddin says whoever becomes the chief minister of Telangana should keep his head at the feet of the Majlis (AIMIM)," he said. Referring to KCR's promise of giving two-bedroom houses to backward families, Shah said the TRS chief not only failed to implement the scheme, but also deprived the people of the state of the benefits of the Prime Minister Awas Yojana.

He urged the voters to vote for the BJP for the overall development of Narayanpet and Telangana. At another public meeting at Kalwakurthy, Shah alleged that 4,500 farmers had committed suicide in Telangana in the last four-and-half-years of the TRS rule. KCR, who claimed to be a messiah of farmers, handcuffed them in Khammam when they asked for a support price for their produce, he charged.

The BJP chief also alleged that KCR had forgotten the promise of providing government jobs and compensation to the kin of the 1,200 people who had lost their lives during the separate Telangana movement. The 119-member Telangana Assembly will go to the polls on December 7 and the results will be announced on December 11.

Tags: amit shah, k chandrasekhar rao, telangana assembly elections, pm modi, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Kangana says actors get unnecessary attention, voices for technicians, labourers

2

Angry Birds firm Rovio buys strategy game studio PlayRaven

3

Facebook Search: How it works in under two minutes

4

Shah Rukh Khan meets his Juliet in London and we can’t stop adoring it!

5

Starwood Hotel database hacked, 500 million may be affected

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

DeepVeer aka Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were snapped at Siddhivinayak temple post wedding.

DeepVeer wedding: Newlyweds take blessings at Siddhivanayak temple

After the much-spoken-about DeepVeer wedding, Nickyanka wedding is now on the cards, and it seems to have begun as the whole of Chopra and Jonas family made their way to Jodhpur.

Nickyanka wedding: Chopra, Jonas family reaches Jodhpur

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, days after their Bangalore reception, once again looked royal at their Mumbai wedding reception.

DeepVeer reception: A-lister couple dress up in gold for media, friends

Soon-to-be married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas partied with Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka-Nick wedding: Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt join pre-celebrations

Amidst Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas coming back to Mumbai and DeepVeer partying, Varun Dhawan got snapped with Natasha Dalal and Taimur made the day cuter.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal get clicked, Taimur gives media signals

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took their baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi home on Friday afternoon. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted together in Juhu. Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked with her son Taimur on set. Check out the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika-Arjun, Neha-Angad with baby Mehr, Kareena and Taimur spotted

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham