

Chandrababu Naidu distorting facts, needs 'mental check up': TRS chief

PTI
Published : Dec 2, 2018, 7:21 pm IST
'Naidu says he built Hyderabad. Quli Qutub Shah who built city would commit suicide (if he is alive and hears this),' KCR said.

'Would anybody talk like that? I think he should be examined to check to see whether he is mentally fit,' Rao, the caretaker chief minister of Telangana, said attacking Naidu. (Photo: File)
Hyderabad: TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao Sunday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of distorting facts over Hyderabad's development and said he needed a "mental check up".

"Chandrababu Naidu says he built Hyderabad. Quli Qutub Shah who built the city would commit suicide (if he is alive and hears this). Was Charminar (monument) also built by Naidu? I don't understand," he told an election rally here.

"Would anybody talk like that? I think he should be examined to check to see whether he is mentally fit," Rao, the caretaker chief minister of Telangana, said attacking Naidu.

While Rao in his campaign meetings had been accusing Naidu of having claimed to have built Hyderabad, the latter has clarified that he only said he had put the Telangana capital on the world map and that Cyberabad (IT district here) was his brain child.

The TRS is going it alone in the December 7 assembly elections while the TDP is part of the Congress-led People's Front.

Turning up the heat on Naidu, Rao alleged he did have real concern for people.

Seeking votes for the Telangana Rashtra Samiti, he said in a matured democracy it was the people who should win, not political parties or leaders.

"On one side you have Congress and TDP which ruled the state for 58 years and on the other side there is TRS which fought for Telangana and achieved it," he said.

Asking the people to recall the power supply situation before his government came to power, he said "We worked hard to ensure all the problems are solved and now you are enjoying quality power 24 hours.

Rao warned that if the Peoples Front won the elections, the power centre would be shifted from Hyderabad to Delhi and Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

