The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 02, 2018 | Last Update : 06:37 AM IST

India, All India

CBI names Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Motilal Vora in AJL land case

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 2, 2018, 6:24 am IST
Updated : Dec 2, 2018, 6:24 am IST

The agency has alleged that the re-allotment of land to AJL caused a loss of Rs 67.65 lakh to the exchequer.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Photo: PTI/File)
 Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The CBI on Saturday filed a chargesheet against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior Congress leader Motilal Vohra and Associated Journals Limited (AJL) in connection with the alleged irregularities in the re-allotment of institution plot in Panchkula in Haryana.

The agency has alleged that the re-allotment of land to AJL caused a loss of Rs 67.65 lakh to the exchequer.

The central agency, which filed the chargesheet in a special CBI court in Panchkula, alleged that the AJL was allotted a plot (C-17, Sector 6) of land in Panchkula in 1982, on which no construction took place till 1992. The agency has charged the then-Haryana chief minister, who was also the Haryana  Urban Development Authority chairman, the then chairman of the AJL, Vora, and the company under the IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy  and the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The HUDA had subsequently taken back the possession of the plot. The chargesheet alleged that the same plot was re-allotted to the AJL at its original rates in 2005 by allegedly violating the laid down norms by the then HUDA chairman Hooda.

The AJL is reportedly controlled by senior Congress leaders. The group runs the National Herald newspaper.

Sources in the agency said during investigation, it was revealed that the then chairman HUDA allegedly overruled the opinion of Legal Remembrancer (Haryana) and the proposal of the officials of HUDA for floating new advertisement for the allotment of the institutional plot at the prevalent current rate on flimsy grounds. “Investigation also revealed that the resumption order dated October 30, 1992, was passed allegedly by HUDA, only after the accused company had been given ample opportunities for completion of construction at the site”, sources said. It was also alleged that the purpose of allotment of the institutional plot for publication of Hindi Daily Newspaper, ‘Nav-Jivan’ from the said premises had not seen the light of the day and the premises were left unused and no newspaper was published from the premises. It was further alleged that the plot was instead mortgaged by the private company to a Delhi-based nationalised bank and the loan availed against the mortgage of the plot was used for commercial purpose, they alleged.

Tags: bhupinder singh hooda, motilal vohra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Angry Birds firm Rovio buys strategy game studio PlayRaven

2

Facebook Search: How it works in under two minutes

3

Shah Rukh Khan meets his Juliet in London and we can’t stop adoring it!

4

Starwood Hotel database hacked, 500 million may be affected

5

Amazon to allow Apple Music on its Echo speakers

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Ssireum is among the oldest surviving sports in Korea. (Photo: AFP)

Korean ssireum festival held in Andong

From rare Sumatran tigers, to an albino calf, escaped wolf and a runaway peacock who fled with turkeys, here are animals in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From glazed roast chicken, to chocolate sheet cake and brussel sprouts here are food shots (and recipes) to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food Porn: Scrumptious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham