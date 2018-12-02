The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 02, 2018 | Last Update : 09:21 PM IST

India, All India

AAP MLA thrashes eve-teaser, video surfaces on social media

ANI
Published : Dec 2, 2018, 7:31 pm IST
Updated : Dec 2, 2018, 7:31 pm IST

In the eight-second video, AAP MLA Saurav Jha can be seen beating up the man, identified as Vikas in front of police officials.

The incident allegedly took place at outer Delhi's Kirari area on November 14. (Photo: ANI)
 The incident allegedly took place at outer Delhi's Kirari area on November 14. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A video of Aam Admi Party (AAP) MLA thrashing an alleged eve-teaser has surfaced on the media.

In the eight-second video, AAP MLA Saurav Jha can be seen beating up the man, identified as Vikas in front of police officials. The incident allegedly took place at outer Delhi's Kirari area on November 14.

Talking to ANI, Jha said that he thrashed Vikas as he and his friends had allegedly molested a girl, living in the same locality.

"A number of cases have been registered against the man and his younger brother. They pass unpleasant comments on the women of the locality. They even abuse and drink in the locality. Vikas' younger brother was accused of gang-raping a woman two years back," Jha said.

A local also backed AAP MLA's statement and said that the boys were involved in hooliganism and eve-tease women living in the locality.

However, Vikas' parents claimed that Jha thrashed him as they refused to pay Rs 25 lakh to the AAP MLA for dismissing the "false" rape case against their younger son.

"Had he committed any crime then he should have been handed over to police. Why the AAP MLA thrashed him, who is he to take law in his hand. Earlier they came to our house and threatened to kill my son also," said Vikas' father.

"They asked us to pay Rs 25 lakh to dismiss a false case against my younger son. We are poor people, we refused to give the money and in a fit of rage, they thrashed my son. All the charges against my sons are fabricated, "alleged Vikas' mother.

Tags: aap, aap mla thrashes eve-teaser, saurav jha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Kangana says actors get unnecessary attention, voices for technicians, labourers

2

Angry Birds firm Rovio buys strategy game studio PlayRaven

3

Facebook Search: How it works in under two minutes

4

Shah Rukh Khan meets his Juliet in London and we can’t stop adoring it!

5

Starwood Hotel database hacked, 500 million may be affected

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

DeepVeer aka Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were snapped at Siddhivinayak temple post wedding.

DeepVeer wedding: Newlyweds take blessings at Siddhivanayak temple

After the much-spoken-about DeepVeer wedding, Nickyanka wedding is now on the cards, and it seems to have begun as the whole of Chopra and Jonas family made their way to Jodhpur.

Nickyanka wedding: Chopra, Jonas family reaches Jodhpur

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, days after their Bangalore reception, once again looked royal at their Mumbai wedding reception.

DeepVeer reception: A-lister couple dress up in gold for media, friends

Soon-to-be married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas partied with Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka-Nick wedding: Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt join pre-celebrations

Amidst Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas coming back to Mumbai and DeepVeer partying, Varun Dhawan got snapped with Natasha Dalal and Taimur made the day cuter.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal get clicked, Taimur gives media signals

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took their baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi home on Friday afternoon. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted together in Juhu. Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked with her son Taimur on set. Check out the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika-Arjun, Neha-Angad with baby Mehr, Kareena and Taimur spotted

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham