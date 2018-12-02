14 injured in blast inside express train in Assam’s Udalguri

The blast took place at about 7.30 pm when the passenger train, which started its journey from Kamakhya railway station, was heading to Dekargaon.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Guwahati: Fourteen people were injured in an explosion in Rangia-Dekargaon Intercity Express train at Harisinga in Assam’s Udalguri district on Saturday.

Inspector-general of police Anurag Agarwal told this newspaper that a police team was heading to the spot. “There have been no reports of any casualties so far. Those injured have been shifted to nearby hospital,” he added.

The spokesperson of Northeast Frontier railway, however, claimed that only three persons were injured and 1 critical. Investigations are on and it was yet to be ascertained whether the explosion was caused by a grenade or an IED.