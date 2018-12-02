The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

1 dead, 19 hospitalised in fire in Mumbai's high rise

PTI
Published : Dec 2, 2018, 2:25 pm IST
Updated : Dec 2, 2018, 2:25 pm IST

Fire may have started due to short circuit, said sources in the police.

The fire occurred in the early hours of Sunday on the third floor of the 18-storey Samrat Ashoka building located on Keshavrao Khade Marg, an official said. (Representational Image)
 The fire occurred in the early hours of Sunday on the third floor of the 18-storey Samrat Ashoka building located on Keshavrao Khade Marg, an official said. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A 70-year-old woman died and at least 19 were hospitalised, two of them critical, after a fire broke out on Sunday in a high-rise building near Mahalaxmi Racecourse in south Mumbai, the police said.

The fire occurred in the early hours of Sunday on the third floor of the 18-storey Samrat Ashoka building located on Keshavrao Khade Marg, an official said.

He said that the fire possibly started in the electrical wiring inside a duct on the third floor and then spread to the wiring right up till the top floor.

"At least 96 residents were stranded in their flats due to the fire and smoke. A rescue operation was launched by the Fire Brigade at 3 am and 50 people from the upper floors were brought down using the staircase. Four others were saved using special devices," the official informed.

Those rescued were rushed to a nearby hospital as they had inhaled smoke, he said. Among them, Laxmibai Koli (70) died during treatment, he added. The official said that 77 residents were discharged after treatment while 19 are still admitted.

The condition of two people, admitted in Bhatia Hospital, is critical, the official said. The blaze was brought under control at 6 am and a probe has been launched. Initial investigations reveal that the fire started due to short circuit, the official said.

Tags: mumbai, mahalaxmi racecourse, fire in mumbai apartment, bhatia hospital
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

