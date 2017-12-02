SC rejects plea for probe into Gujarat CM role in suicides

The state machineries acting at his behest are acting in wholly highhanded and arbitrary manner.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed as withdrawn a writ petition filed by advocate Kaushik Chandrakantbhai Vyas for a probe by a special investigation team into the alleged role of the Gujarat chief minister Vijaybhai R. Rupani in the suicide of five members of a family in Rajkot.

In his writ petition filed ahead of the Assembly polls, Mr Vyas also sought protection against the “illegal activities of the CM, who by abusing his official position is threatening the petitioner, who has taken up the case and has scuttled the investigation launched by the police in the unfortunate suicide of Shri Bharat Mansinhbhai Nepali and his four other family members, involved in a civil land dispute.”

A bench of Justices A.K. Goel and Uday Lalit allowed the petitioner to withdraw the petition after the counsel sought such permission on the ground that the Gujarat police had agreed to provide security to the petitioner and had also agreed to record his deposition in the case.

The petitioner seeking a SIT probe said the right to life and liberty as enshrined in Article 21 of Constitution is being abrogated not only arbitrarily but also illegally at the behest of the chief minister. The state machineries acting at his behest are acting in wholly highhanded and arbitrary manner, and thus he was constrained the move the apex court directly.

He said there has been a complete denial of access to justice to him as when he approached some of the lawyers in the Gujarat high court, the refused to accept the brief and advised him to move this court.