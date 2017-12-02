The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 02, 2017 | Last Update : 08:02 AM IST

India, All India

SC rejects plea for probe into Gujarat CM role in suicides

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 2, 2017, 12:36 am IST
Updated : Dec 2, 2017, 6:58 am IST

The state machineries acting at his behest are acting in wholly highhanded and arbitrary manner.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani
 Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed as withdrawn a writ petition filed by advocate Kaushik Chandrakantbhai Vyas for a probe by a special investigation team into the alleged role of the Gujarat chief minister Vijaybhai R. Rupani in the suicide of five members of a family in Rajkot.

In his writ petition filed ahead of the Assembly polls, Mr Vyas also sought protection against the “illegal activities of the CM, who by abusing his official position is threatening the petitioner, who has taken up the case and has scuttled the investigation launched by the police in the unfortunate suicide of Shri Bharat Mansinhbhai Nepali and his four other family members, involved in a civil land dispute.”

A bench of Justices A.K. Goel and Uday Lalit allowed the petitioner to withdraw the petition after the counsel sought such permission on the ground that the Gujarat police had agreed to provide security to the petitioner and had also agreed to record his deposition in the case.

The petitioner seeking a SIT probe said the right to life and liberty as enshrined in Article 21 of Constitution is being abrogated not only arbitrarily but also illegally at the behest of the chief minister. The state machineries acting at his behest are acting in wholly highhanded and arbitrary manner, and thus he was constrained the move the apex court directly.  

He said there has been a complete denial of access to justice to him as when he approached some of the lawyers in the Gujarat high court, the refused to accept the brief and advised him to move this court.

Tags: supreme court, vijay rupani, gujarat police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Tesla builds world’ biggest battery in Australian Outback

2

Man arrested over smelly socks from bus enroute to Delhi

3

UK woman mistaken for Theresa May by Trump, says she is waiting for apology

4

World champion Mary Kom resigns as India's boxing observer

5

'Best Ever': Jason Momoa on highly anticipated Game of Thrones finale

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham