India, All India

'Param deshbhakt' Rupani mistreats martyr's daughter: Rahul

PTI
Published : Dec 2, 2017, 8:28 am IST
Updated : Dec 2, 2017, 9:26 am IST

The daughter of a 'martyred' BSF jawan was taken away by women police officials after she rushed towards the Gujarat CM during a rally.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that Rupani has shamed humanity and deprived the family of a martyr on hollow promises for 15 years. (Photo: Twitter)
Kevadia Colony: The daughter of a 'martyred' BSF jawan was on Friday taken away by women police officials after she rushed towards Gujarat Chief Minister
Vijay Rupani during a rally in Kevadia Colony, Gujarat.

The tribal woman, identified as Rupal Tadvi (26), was known to the local police as she had been protesting for the last several years, alleging that the government did not give a piece of land promised to her family after her father Ashok Tadvi, who she said, was with the BSF, was 'martyred'.

On Friday, as Rupani was addressing a rally, Rupal Tadvi, who was sitting in the audience, suddenly ran towards the stage, shouting, "I want to meet him..I want to meet him."

Before she could go near the chief minister, woman police officials took her away. Rupani announced from the stage that "I will meet you after this programme", but no meeting took place, officials said.

According to the local police, Tadvi and her family members had tried to breach the security cover around the chief minister in the past too.

"The family claims that the land promised by the government after the death of Ashok Tadvi has not been allotted. They have been protesting for long and we have to keep an eye on them," a police officer said.

A video of the purported incident, showing Rupal Tadvi struggling to escape while being taken away by the police, went viral.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi posted the video of the incident on Twitter. "BJP's arrogance at its peak," he said.

When Rupal Tadvi is seen being taken away in the video, Rupani is purportedly heard slamming Gandhi in his speech.

Gandhi, who tweeted in Hindi, alleged that Rupani, whom he called a "param deshbhakt", has shamed humanity by "throwing away a martyr's daughter".

"Patriot Rupani ji made (partymen) throw out the daughter of a martyr and has shamed humanity. The family got hollow promises instead of justice for 15 years," he said.

Tags: rahul gandhi, vijay rupani, gujarat election
Location: India, Gujarat

