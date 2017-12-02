The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 02, 2017 | Last Update : 06:09 AM IST

India, All India

PM Modi sees ‘wave of positivity’: Spate of Guj rallies Dec 3, 4

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 2, 2017, 1:21 am IST
Updated : Dec 2, 2017, 4:39 am IST

Modi addressed several issues, including Kutch’s handicrafts to increasing women’s voting percentage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that Gujarat’s social fabric “cannot be vitiated on caste or sectoral lines for electoral benefit”. Mr Modi, who interacted with the BJP’s women workers in Gujarat through the NaMo app, also hailed the party’s stunning performance in the Uttar Pradesh civic polls and said it has “brought about a wave of positivity and excitement across the country”. He will address a spate of rallies across Gujarat on Sunday and Monday, in a flurry of campaigning in the state.

Mr Modi said the UP electorate had rejected the “negative impression” and “atmosphere of pessimism” created by “certain elements” during the Assembly as well as civic polls and said that “similar winds of a rejection of negativity are also blowing over Gujarat”. Gujarat goes to the polls on December 9 and 14 and the results will be out on December 18.

Mr Modi, who has so far addressed eight election rallies in his home state of Gujarat, interacted with 7,500 “brave BJP women workers” through the NaMo app on Friday. While remembering  how the women of Gujarat used to fast for his safety and well-being,

Mr Modi addressed several issues, including Kutch’s handicrafts to increasing women’s voting percentage. Mr Modi is scheduled to address seven more rallies on December 3 and 4 in Saurashtra and South Gujarat, which will go to the polls in the first phase.

While the PM will address rallies in Bharuch, Surendranagar and Rajkot on December 3, he will visit Ahmedabad in the evening to attend a function at Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratisthanam (SGVP). On December 4, Mr Modi will address rallies in Dharampur in Valsad, Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Jamnagar.

During his interaction with the women cadre, Mr Modi hailed the Indian voter as being “very mature” and said they have “immense faith in democracy”. He further said that “this faith has shown through during elections even at the most difficult times in the nation’s history”. The PM said the Indian voter “can rise above all negative influences such as casteism and ilicit money power”.

Referring to the UP Assembly polls held earlier in 2017 when the BJP had its government after 15 years in the state and the civic polls whose results were declared on Friday, Mr Modi said both results proved “beyond doubt that the electorate has rejected the negativity created over bold structural reforms such as demonetisation and GST”and said “similar winds of a rejection of negativity are also blowing over Gujarat”.

While asserting that Gujarat’s social fabric cannot be vitiated on caste or sectoral lines for electoral benefit, Mr Modi also said the “recent favourable assessments by rating agencies, and the GDP numbers that were announced yesterday, bring good tidings on the economic front”.

Tags: narendra modi, gujarat assembly elections, namo app
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Man arrested over smelly socks from bus enroute to Delhi

2

UK woman mistaken for Theresa May by Trump, says she is waiting for apology

3

World champion Mary Kom resigns as India's boxing observer

4

'Best Ever': Jason Momoa on highly anticipated Game of Thrones finale

5

Cancer drug prompts 'drastic' HIV decrease in lung cancer patient

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Ivanka Trump's 350-member delegation includes top administration officials and a large number of Indian-Americans. (Photo: Twitter/ Ken Juster)

Ivanka Trump arrives at Hyderabad for Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

IBW2017 sees Martin Da Costa, hosting Freddie Spencer, one of the greatest and youngest world champions of the 80’s, and Leslie Port. (Photo: (c) India Bike Week)

India Bike Week: Moto-culture celebrated in style at Goa

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in its 13th edition dazzled the city of Joy. The evening was a spectacular affair with glamorous and inventive designs showcased by ace designers Nikhil Thampi and Shantanu & Nikhil to the eccentric beats presented by Grain ft. Kavya Trehan and Kamakshi Khanna.

Siddharth Malhotra walks the ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham