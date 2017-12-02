The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Dec 02, 2017 | Last Update : 09:50 AM IST

 LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test: Hosts win toss and bat first
 
India, All India

Everyday Pak is doing some mischief or other: Rajnath Singh

PTI
Published : Dec 2, 2017, 9:15 am IST
Updated : Dec 2, 2017, 9:17 am IST

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Gujarat, Singh said that the security forces have eliminated over 200 terrorists in J&K this year.

Rajnath Singh expressed confidence that the BJP will win over 150 seats in Gujarat, while appealing to the people to vote for the party. (Photo: File/ANI)
 Rajnath Singh expressed confidence that the BJP will win over 150 seats in Gujarat, while appealing to the people to vote for the party. (Photo: File/ANI)

Mahudha (Gujarat): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the security forces have eliminated over 200 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir this year.

He made the remark at a BJP rally in Mahudha town in Kheda district of poll-bound Gujarat.

"What has happened to our neighbouring country Pakistan...Every day they are doing some mischief or the other," Singh said.

"But you would have seen that the morale of our security forces is high, they are ferreting out and eliminating two, four, five, six or seven terrorists every day," he said.

The minister said, "The month of December is yet to pass, but we have already gotten rid of more than 200 terrorists (during 2017)."

At poll meeting, he expressed confidence that the BJP will win over 150 seats in Gujarat, while appealing to the people to vote for the party.

The Congress only indulged in corruption when in power and brought a bad name to the country, he said.

Singh also addressed rallies in Chota Udepur, Lunawada and Pavi Jetpur on Friday. 

Tags: rajnath singh, gujarat polls 2017, jammu & kashmir, pak terrorism
Location: India, Gujarat

