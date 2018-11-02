The Asian Age | News

Rs 195 cr from Nirbhaya Fund for eight safer cities

The safe city proposal for Lucknow will be implemented by UP police, which would be assisted by the Municipal bodies.

The project would be implemented as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme with Centre and State sharing the funding in 60:40 ratio.
New Delhi: The home ministry has cleared an allocation of Rs 194.44 crore for the ambitious safe city project as part of the Nirbhaya Fund Scheme. This approval is  part of MHA’s plans to implement safe city projects in eight  major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Lucknow under Nirbhaya Fund with the purpose of strengthening safety and security of women in public places. The project would be implemented as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme with Centre and State sharing the funding in 60:40 ratio.

The projects are being implemented in consultation with ministry of women and child development, ministry of  urban development, ministry of electronic and  Information Technology, respective Municipal & Police Commissioners of the cities and civil society organisations.

The safe city project will focus on some key areas like setting up an Integrated Smart Control Room. As part of the scheme Pink Out-posts would be set up which would be exclusively administered by Women police for facilitating ease of filing complaint by women. There would be Pink Patrols of Women police which would focus on patrolling in public places to securer women. In addition, Women Help Desks in all Police Stations with Counsellors would also be constituted. The existing Asha Jyoti Kendra would also be strengthened as part of the safe city project.

Safety measures like cameras and police personnel in plain clothes would be deployed in public transport like buses. Further, Street Lighting in identified hot spot areas would be improved along with setting up Pink Toilets for women.

As part of the project an integrated women power-help line with single Emergency number ‘112’ would also be established.

The Safe City project is also going to focus on gender sensitisation awareness campaigns and capacity building in collaboration with community and civil society organisations.

