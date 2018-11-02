The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 02, 2018 | Last Update : 03:52 AM IST

India, All India

BJP leader, brother shot dead in Kishtwar; curfew imposed in J&K town

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Nov 2, 2018, 1:52 am IST
Updated : Nov 2, 2018, 1:52 am IST

The police officials said that a massive manhunt has been launched for the assassins.

Slain Anil Parihar
 Slain Anil Parihar

Srinagar: Indefinite curfew was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar town and some neighbouring areas from Thursday night as tensions erupted in the communally-sensitive region in the aftermath of the murder of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and his brother by unknown assailants.

The police said that gunmen shot at BJP's state secretary Anil Parihar and his elder brother Ajit Parihar when they were walking towards their residence in Kishtwar's Parihar Mohalla on Thursday night.

“They were targeted with pistol fire from point blank range along the Tapal Gali (lane) near the veterinary hospital at 9.10 pm resulting into BJP leader's instant death and critical injuries to his brother,” a police officer said.  The BJP leader's brother Ajit succumbed soon after being admitted to the district hospital.

The reports received here said that the brother duo was returning home from a stationery store BJP leader's brother Ajit run in a market of Kishtwar, 214-km northeast of J&K's winter capital Jammu. As the word about the murder of the BJP leader and his brother spread, people took to the streets at many places across the town to hold protests. An irate crowd attacked two senior police officers -Kishtwar's SSP and local Station House Officer- at the hospital leaving them injured, reports said.

Amid heightening tensions, the deputy commissioner Angrez Singh Rana imposed curfew in Kishtwar.

The police officials said that a massive manhunt has been launched for the assassins. “We have launched investigations,” said the police. The BJP has blamed the killings on “terrorists”.

Union minister of state at the PMO Dr. Jitendra Singh tweeted, “Deeply shocked by the killing of a dear party colleague and BJP J&K state secretary Anil Parihar and his brother.”

Tags: j&k, anil parihar

MOST POPULAR

1

96-yr-old Karthiyani Amma, who scored 98 marks in exam, felicitated by Kerala CM

2

Bollywood taking the right step with #MeToo, affirms Parvathy of Qarib Qarib Singlle

3

OnePlus 6T gets new system update, bug fixes and security patch for Nov 2018

4

Why did OnePlus get rid of the headphone jack on the 6T?

5

An inspiration: 96-yr-old Karthiyani Amma scores 98 per cent in Kerala exam

more

Editors' Picks

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

It was the occasion of Halloween when R. Madhavan launched his upcoming movie Rocketry's trailer, while Shraddha Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and others were still in the mood to celebrate!

Taimur, Yash & Roohi's cute Halloween, Shraddha parties, Madhavan launches Rocketry

The entire cast and crew of Bollywood film Badhaai Ho celebrated the success of their box office hit. The party which was held at a pub in Mumbai suburb was also attended by other Bollywood celebs. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Badhaai Ho success bash: Ayushmann Khurrana & team celebrate BO victory

Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Rhea Chakraborty and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the pictures here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Kangana, Rajkummar, Parineeti, Rhea step out in style

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the latest and exclusive pictures of B-Town stars here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Deepika, Kareena, Jacqueline, Saif, Sid spotted in the city

From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt to Jacqueline Fernandez, Radhika Apte and many others - our Bollywood beauties dazzled at the Vogue Women Of The Year Awards 2018. Check out exclusive pictures from the event last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Kareena, Alia, Mouni, Janhvi and others dazzle at Awards night

The 20th Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) Film Festival kick-started with a grand opening ceremony at the iconic Gateway of India. Check out the exclusive photos of B-Town stars who attended the event last night. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

20th MAMI Film Festival: Aamir Khan, Tabu, Radhika Apte and others attend

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham