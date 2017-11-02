The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Nov 02, 2017

India, All India

Uddhav Thackeray calls on WB CM, says both share same views on GST, note ban

PTI
Published : Nov 2, 2017, 7:13 pm IST
Updated : Nov 2, 2017, 7:14 pm IST

Both also discussed possible joint 'sister cities' initiatives between Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray called on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)
Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray called on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Mumbai on Thursday. 

After the meeting, Thackeray said they didn't discuss politics, but added that on issues such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation, he and Banerjee shared the same views.

"This was my first meeting with her. There was no political discussion, but we have same views on issues such as demonetisation and GST. Both of us have been speaking on these issues. This was only the first meeting, let's see how the things shape up," Thackeray told reporters later.

The two also discussed possible joint 'sister cities' initiatives between the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), he said.

The Sena chief was accompanied by his son Aaditya Thackeray at the meeting at a south Mumbai hotel where the West Bengal chief minister has been staying.

Both Sena and Banerjee's Trinamool Congress have been highly critical of the BJP and the Narendra Modi government on a host of issues, including demonetisation.

Banerjee, who is in the city since Tuesday, has met top industrialists and bankers ahead of the fourth edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit, to be held in Kolkata in January, 2018. 

Tags: mamata banerjee, uddhav thackeray, gst, demonetisation
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

