NTPC blast: Human Rights Commission issues notice to UP govt

At least 26 persons died after a massive explosion in one the boilers at the state-run power giant's Unchahar plant on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi/Lucknow: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over the death of 26 people in a blast at an National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) plant in Rae Bareli.

Expressing its concern over the incident, the Commission said in a statement on Thursday that a "high-level probe into the matter is immediately required to ascertain the negligence and errors, if any, behind the incident, which involves the right to life".

The rights panel said there was need to ensure that such tragedies do not recur.

The notice has been sent to the state's chief secretary Rajive Kumar and a detailed report is expected from the government within six weeks.

"The state government has been directed to look into the matter and take utmost care to see that the families of the deceased are suitably compensated by way of monetary relief, without any delay," NHRC said.

The administration has been asked to ensure that the "best treatment" is provided to those injured in the incident, and steps are taken for their rehabilitation, it added.

The state-run power major said that around 80 people were rushed to the NTPC Hospital, most of whom were discharged after first-aid.

The 1,550-MW plant supplies electricity to nine states, according to officials, and employs around 870 people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of those killed and said he was "deeply pained" by the accident at the power plant.