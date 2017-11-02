The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Nov 02, 2017

India, All India

Nearly 100 students fall sick after eating biscuits at UP govt school, hospitalised

PTI
Published : Nov 2, 2017, 10:18 am IST
Updated : Nov 2, 2017, 10:21 am IST

Chief medical officer Satish Singh said that 45 children were in serious condition and admitted to the hospital, while the remaining 55 were kept under observation. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
Bhadohi: As many as 100 children were taken ill after eating biscuits at the Deendayal residential school in Raya area of the district on Wednesday.

The children complained of vomiting and stomach ache on Wednesday evening and were rushed to a hospital, police said.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Satish Singh said that 45 children were in serious condition and admitted to the hospital, while the remaining 55 were kept under observation.

All the children are in the age group of 10 to 14 years, the CMO said.

District Magistrate Vishak G said that the school was run by the social welfare department and that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Tags: up news, children fall ill, deendayal residential school, 100 children sick
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

