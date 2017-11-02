Militants attack CRPF vehicle in J&K's Anantnag; 5 jawans wounded

Militants opened fire on the vehicle of the 96 Battalion CRPF at Lazibal in Anantnag district at 8.30 am, a police official said.

Three CRPF jawans received bullet injuries while two others were injured after getting hit by broken glass panes of the vehicle. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Srinagar: At least five personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured on Thursday in a militant attack on the vehicle of security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said three CRPF jawans received bullet injuries while two others were injured after getting hit by broken glass panes of the vehicle.

The injured personnel have been admitted to a hospital, he said, adding an operation has been launched to track down the assailants.