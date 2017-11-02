The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 02, 2017 | Last Update : 05:35 AM IST

India, All India

Govt will open sky for drone commerce

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 2, 2017, 4:46 am IST
Updated : Nov 2, 2017, 5:00 am IST

The government hopes to issue the final rules, drafted by the aviation regulator, by December 31 after consultations with stakeholders.

Ashok Gajapathi Raju said his ministry was working for Ease of Doing Business in the drone industry. (Photo: AFP)
 Ashok Gajapathi Raju said his ministry was working for Ease of Doing Business in the drone industry. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Pizzas, medicines and mobile phones being delivered by drones at customers’ doorstep is now closer to becoming a reality in India.

The government on Wednesday paved the way for drones to be at your service by announcing draft rules that permit commercial use of “remotely-piloted aircraft systems”.

Commercial drones are proposed to be used within a flying zone of less than 200 metre height and only during daytime. Till now use of drones by civilians was banned and confined to security or other government agencies.

Civil aviation minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju said, “The drone industry could help India’s development in several sectors such as agriculture and oil and gas.”

Mr Raju said his ministry was working for Ease of Doing Business in the drone industry.

Minister of state for civil aviation Jayant Sinha said, “We want to make India the world’s leader in the use of drones.”

He also indicated that with rapidly-evolving technology, there may come a time when even “air-rickshaws” ferrying passengers at reasonable fares becomes a reality.

The government hopes to issue the final rules, drafted by the aviation regulator, by December 31 after consultations with stakeholders.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s draft regulations have classified drones based on their maximum take-off weight. Drones less than or equal to 250 gm have been classified as “nano”; those greater than 250 gm and less than or equal to 2 kg are classified as “micro”; greater than 2 kg and less than or equal to 25 kg have been classified as “mini”; drones that are greater than 25 kg and less than or equal to 150 kg will be termed “small”; while those greater than 150 kg will be “large”.

“Except for the nano category and those operated by government security agencies, all other commercial drones will be registered by the DGCA with a unique identification number (UIN) each. Mini and above categories will require Unmanned Aircraft Operator Permit (UAOP),” said a government statement.

“Except for nano and micro category, remote pilot will have to undergo requisite training. All drones are proposed to be operated in visual line of sight during day time only and below 200 feet. Dropping of any substance, carriage of hazardous material or animal or human payload is not permitted,” the government stated.

Ministry officials said drones could be soon used for purposes including e-commerce, medical supplies, delivery of blood in emergency cases, inspection of oil pipelines and even for other activities such as wildlife photography.

The government said security concerns were being taken seriously and it is working on technical solutions to neutralise “rogue drones”.

In the draft rules, certain areas have been declared “no drone zones”. Area in a 5 km radius from Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, which houses Parliament and the Rashtrapati Bhawan, will be one such restricted zone.

The “no drone-zone” will also include areas “within 5 km” radius from airports and “within 50 km from the international border” which includes areas near the Line of Control with Pakistan and the China border.

Drones in the micro and more heavier categories will need safety equipment, including “anti-collision lights”.

Tags: ashok gajapathi raju, ease of doing business, commercial drones
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Pakistani bride kills 17 in botched plot to kill husband

2

Akshay hints at interesting twist in 'Ittefaq' as he urges fans to say 'no spoilers'

3

Secret behind symbol of Deathly Hallows revealed by author

4

National Boxing Championships: Manoj Kumar clinches gold, Shiva Thapa stunned

5

India tops list of new TB cases in 2016: WHO

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

From Rocky S, Ken Ferns and others to a grand finale with Vikram Phadnavis, cutting edge fashion ruled the ramp at IBFW.

IBFW sees model scorch the ramp in glamorous creations

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is an annual Taoist celebration held from the first day to the ninth day of the lunar month. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate centuries-old Nine Emperor Gods festival in Malaysia

The parade was the highlight event of the 10-day Fantasy Fest masking and costuming festival, themed "Time Travel Unravels," that ended on Sunday, October 29. (Photo: AP)

Fantasy Fest draws thousands to Key West, Florida

More than 700 performers prepared for months for the colorful afternoon procession along more than 4 miles (7 km) of the expansive Paseo de la Reforma. (All photos: AP)

Theme of Mexico's traditional Day of the Dead parade inspired by Bond movie

Chhath Puja 2017 is an ancient Hindu festival, rituals are performed to thank the Sun god for sustaining life on earth and seeking the divine blessings. (All photos: PTI, AP)

Chhath Puja 2017: Devotees flock to pay respects to the Sun God

Fashion designers, popular brands and accessories designers take part in 22nd Athens Xclusive Designers Week. (Photo: AP)

Athens Fashion Week see upcoming designers share stage with famed couturists

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham