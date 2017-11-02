Free train travel for Ashok, Kirti Chakra awardees

A senior railways official said that Ashok Chakra and Kirti Chakra awardees will now onwards be entitled to the same free rail travel facilities.

A decision to this effect was taken in August and a letter was issued on October 13 by the railway board to all zonal railways for necessary action to be taken in this regard.

New Delhi: The Railways has decided to give travel benefits to Ashok Chakra and Kirti Chakra awardees at par with the recipients of Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra under which they can now travel for free in executive class in any train for life.

Free travel passes are provided by the Railways for 1st AC Class/Executive Class to Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra awardees ac-cording to a 2014 policy.

From now on, Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra awardees, and widows of posthumous gallantry awardees will also be entitled to lifelong free rail travel in 1st AC Class/2nd AC Class along with one companion over the entire railways network except the Metro Railway, Kolkata.

With this free rail pass, Ashok Chakra and Kirti Chakra recipients will now be able to travel free of cost with a companion not only in the existing 1st AC coaches but also in executive class on all trains including trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto.