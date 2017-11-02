The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 02, 2017 | Last Update : 04:11 PM IST

India, All India

Decade-long wait: Pakistani sisters released from Amritsar Central jail

ANI
Published : Nov 2, 2017, 2:47 pm IST
Updated : Nov 2, 2017, 2:48 pm IST

The two ladies were nabbed by the Indian security agencies on smuggling charges.

'I want the Indian prisoners nabbed in Pakistan to return to their home as well. I thank lawyer Navjot ji and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and salute entire India for their help,' Fatima said. (Photo: ANI)
 'I want the Indian prisoners nabbed in Pakistan to return to their home as well. I thank lawyer Navjot ji and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and salute entire India for their help,' Fatima said. (Photo: ANI)

Amritsar: Pakistani national Fatima, who had been lodged in the Amritsar Central Jail with her daughter Hinna and sister Mumtaaz on smuggling charges for over 10 years, has finally walked free.

The two ladies were nabbed by the Indian security agencies on smuggling charges. Hinna was born and brought up in the prison.

They are now set to reach their homeland, Pakistan, through the Attari border after a decade.

"I want the Indian prisoners nabbed in Pakistan to return to their home as well. I thank lawyer Navjot ji and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and salute entire India for their help," Fatima said.

Hinna, who has never been to her home, was also elated. "I am very happy that I will return to my home and meet my father," she said.

Fatima’s sister, Mumtaaz, said everyone, from police personnel to the government to PM Modi, helped them throughout the journey and that they were delighted to return home.

Lawyer Navjot Kaur Chabha, who had been working on the case since October 2016, said she was happy her struggle didn't go in vain.

"Hinna has been released after a very long struggle. She is the reason I took this stand because the little girl was suffering with no fault of hers. Today is my Diwali," the lawyer said.

Chabha acknowledged Prime Minister Modi's help in the case.

"I had written a letter to the prime minister on Hinna's behalf. This is a matter of extreme delight for us that the Indian Government intervened and released her. Hinna is very happy that she will go to her homeland now and meet her father and the rest of the family," she said.

Tags: pakistani nationals, narendra modi, amritsar central jail, indian security agencies
Location: India, Punjab, Amritsar

MOST POPULAR

1

Hawaii man ordered to write 144 compliments for ex-girlfriend

2

Water off a duck's back: Aishwarya to Abhishek after hullabaloo over her weight gain

3

Cigarette lighter removed from man's stomach

4

India vs New Zealand T20: Ashish Nehra says he has no regrets in his 18-year-long cricket journey

5

Twitter's streaming app Periscope hikes payments to video stars

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham