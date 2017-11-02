Bhopal: School principal rapes 16-yr-old girl student; arrested

The Station House Officer said, the girl, in her complaint, alleged that the principal called her to his house and committed the crime.

'The principal threatened her of dire consequences if she would tell anyone. She didn't tell her parents and had stopped going to school. Now when she told them, they approached us,' the Station House Officer said. (Photo: File/Representational)

Bhopal : A school principal has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old student in Bhopal .

"Yesterday a girl came with her parents and alleged that she was raped by her school principal in March," station house officer (SHO) Shikha Singh said.

She added that the girl, in her complaint, alleged that the principal called her to his house and committed the crime there.

The SHO further said they have filed an FIR based on the girl's statement.

"The principal threatened her of dire consequences if she would tell anyone. She didn't tell her parents and had stopped going to school. Now when she told them, they approached us," Singh said.