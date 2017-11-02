The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 02, 2017 | Last Update : 05:35 AM IST

India, All India

AAP joins Opposition Nov 8 protest over note ban

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Nov 2, 2017, 4:52 am IST
Updated : Nov 2, 2017, 4:53 am IST

Almost all Opposition parties have decided to organise separate protests on demonetisation anniversary on November 8.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Despite having fielded candidates in Gujarat Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is now joining the grand Opposition protest against demonetisation on November 8. The AAP will mark November 8, the day demonetisation was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016, as “Dhokha Divas” along with other Opposition parties that are holding “Black Day” and “Akrosh Divas”.

Almost all Opposition parties have decided to organise separate protests on demonetisation anniversary on November 8.

Sources told this newspaper that the AAP has been warming up to the idea of a joining a joint Opposition, but it was the Congress which was still distrustful of the other party and continued to call it the BJP’s B-Team.

However, senior leaders like Sharad Yadav were acting as a go-between for the two parties and efforts were on to induct the AAP into the joint Opposition fold after elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

The Congress, which is working hard to stitch together a mega alliance of all anti-BJP forces in Gujarat, however, seems to be jittery over the AAP’s decision to contest 11 seats in the state.

Congress sources said that the party suspects that the AAP was again working as a “B-team” of the BJP by contesting the seats where the BJP was on a weak wicket and was likely to help the ruling party emerge victorious in these places.  

Another factor which was playing on Congress minds was that the AAP is the chief Opposition in Punjab and was in a direct fight with it in Delhi, the sources added. The AAP, however, denied Congress charges.

“We are not BJP’s B-team,” AAP Gujarat coordinator Harshil Nayak said. “It makes no sense to contest on all the seats and reduce the anti-BJP votes where the party does not have any stronghold”.

Tags: gujarat assembly polls, narendra modi, note ban
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Pakistani bride kills 17 in botched plot to kill husband

2

Akshay hints at interesting twist in 'Ittefaq' as he urges fans to say 'no spoilers'

3

Secret behind symbol of Deathly Hallows revealed by author

4

National Boxing Championships: Manoj Kumar clinches gold, Shiva Thapa stunned

5

India tops list of new TB cases in 2016: WHO

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham