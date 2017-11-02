The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 02, 2017 | Last Update : 05:35 AM IST

India, All India

304 Rohingyas settled in five districts of UP: Report

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 2, 2017, 4:57 am IST
Updated : Nov 2, 2017, 4:59 am IST

UNHCR has issues cards to registered refugees to ensure that they are not arbitrarily arrested or prosecuted.

According to sources, some Rohingya families came to UP from Jammu and Kashmir in the past two months after they started facing heat due to protests by different political outfits there.
 According to sources, some Rohingya families came to UP from Jammu and Kashmir in the past two months after they started facing heat due to protests by different political outfits there.

Lucknow: More than 304 Rohingyas have been found to have settled in Uttar Pradesh.

A confidential note prepared by the state police and sent to the state government on Tuesday says that 304 Rohingya people were scattered in five western UP districts —Aligarh, Mathura, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar and Meerut. The report will now be forwarded to the ministry of home affairs in Delhi.

According to sources, the exercise to identify Rohingya was initiated discreetly by the Central and state intelligence units soon after chief minister Yogi Adityanath made it clear in a meeting that Rohingya people were not refugees but “intruders”.

The Rohingya group living in UP is said to be “different” from those staying in camps set up with the support of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

UNHCR has issues cards to registered refugees to ensure that they are not arbitrarily arrested or prosecuted.

A senior police official disclosed that in the next phase, security agencies in UP will try to ascertain the period of stay of the identified Rohingya people in the five districts and find out how they managed to sneak into the country and UP.

According to sources, some Rohingya families came to UP from Jammu and Kashmir in the past two months after they started facing heat due to protests by different political outfits there.

Tags: rohingyas, yogi adityanath, unhcr
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Pakistani bride kills 17 in botched plot to kill husband

2

Akshay hints at interesting twist in 'Ittefaq' as he urges fans to say 'no spoilers'

3

Secret behind symbol of Deathly Hallows revealed by author

4

National Boxing Championships: Manoj Kumar clinches gold, Shiva Thapa stunned

5

India tops list of new TB cases in 2016: WHO

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

From Rocky S, Ken Ferns and others to a grand finale with Vikram Phadnavis, cutting edge fashion ruled the ramp at IBFW.

IBFW sees model scorch the ramp in glamorous creations

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is an annual Taoist celebration held from the first day to the ninth day of the lunar month. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate centuries-old Nine Emperor Gods festival in Malaysia

The parade was the highlight event of the 10-day Fantasy Fest masking and costuming festival, themed "Time Travel Unravels," that ended on Sunday, October 29. (Photo: AP)

Fantasy Fest draws thousands to Key West, Florida

More than 700 performers prepared for months for the colorful afternoon procession along more than 4 miles (7 km) of the expansive Paseo de la Reforma. (All photos: AP)

Theme of Mexico's traditional Day of the Dead parade inspired by Bond movie

Chhath Puja 2017 is an ancient Hindu festival, rituals are performed to thank the Sun god for sustaining life on earth and seeking the divine blessings. (All photos: PTI, AP)

Chhath Puja 2017: Devotees flock to pay respects to the Sun God

Fashion designers, popular brands and accessories designers take part in 22nd Athens Xclusive Designers Week. (Photo: AP)

Athens Fashion Week see upcoming designers share stage with famed couturists

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham