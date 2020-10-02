Friday, Oct 02, 2020 | Last Update : 03:08 PM IST

192nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

6,391,960

81,693

Recovered

5,348,653

78,646

Deaths

99,804

1,096

Maharashtra1400922110442637056 Andhra Pradesh7002356365085869 Karnataka6118374924128994 Tamil Nadu6032905463359586 Uttar Pradesh4031013468595864 Delhi2827522506135401 West Bengal2603242287555017 Odisha222734190080912 Kerala204242131048772 Telangana1936001634071135 Bihar178882164537888 Assam169985139977655 Gujarat1332191132403417 Rajasthan1288591077181441 Haryana1237821059901307 Madhya Pradesh117588932382207 Punjab107096840253134 Chhatisgarh9856566860777 Jharkhand7770964515661 Jammu and Kashmir69832495571105 Uttarakhand4533233642555 Goa3107125071386 Puducherry2548919781494 Tripura2412717464262 Himachal Pradesh136799526152 Chandigarh112128677145 Manipur9791760263 Arunachal Pradesh8649623014 Nagaland5768469311 Meghalaya5158334343 Sikkim2707199431 Mizoram178612880
  India   All India  02 Oct 2020  India's corona cases breach 63 lakh mark
India, All India

India's corona cases breach 63 lakh mark

THE ASIAN AGE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published : Oct 2, 2020, 12:27 pm IST
Updated : Oct 2, 2020, 12:27 pm IST

Maharashtra contributed more than 18,000 to the new cases. Karnataka and Kerala, both contributed more than 8,000

Volunteers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) before they transfer people suspected of having the COVID-19 novel coronavirus via ambulances to a quarantine centre. — AFP photo
 Volunteers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) before they transfer people suspected of having the COVID-19 novel coronavirus via ambulances to a quarantine centre. — AFP photo

India’s overall cases of novel coronavirus reached 63.12 lakh on Thursday after 86,821 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours. The total deaths due to the virus reached 98,678 with 1,181 fresh fatalities. According to the Union Health Ministry, so far 52.73 lakh persons have recovered taking the country's Recovery Rate to 83.53 per cent.

Health ministry officials said India has sustained its trend of maintaining the active cases below the 10 lakh mark as for the 10th successive day, the active cases were  less than 10 lakh. They added with a high number of COVID19 patients recovering every single day, India’s steady trend of posting high level of daily recoveries also continued and 85,376 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

 

“The rise in total recovered cases has been steep. The last 10 lakh recoveries were added in just 12 days,” officials said adding 77% of the total recovered cases are recorded in 10 States/UTs. Maharashtra has contributed the highest number to the total recovered cases followed by Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The active cases in India are 9.40 lakh and 76% of the active cases are in 10 States/UTs. “As on date, the active cases contribute only 14.90% to the positive caseload of the country,” officials said.

76% of the new cases are concentrated in ten states. Maharashtra contributed more than 18,000 to the new cases. Karnataka and Kerala, both contributed more than 8,000.

 

Tags: coronavirus in india, india covid 19
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

