Yogi Adityanath meets shot techie’s family, gives wife job

Later in the night, Kalpana Tiwari was appointed as OSD in the Lucknow Nagar Nigam.

Lucknow: UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath met the family of the slain Apple executive Vivek Tiwari at his residence on Monday and accepted all their demands.

The state government, which had earlier announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakhs for the family, has now announced an additional Rs 5 lakhs each for Mr Tiwari’s minor daughters and another Rs 5 lakhs has also been given for his elderly mother. The government has also assured security to the family.

Talking to reporters after meeting the chief minister, Kalpana Tiwari, the executive’s widow, said that the chief minister had assured her a job and a house. “I have faith in the chief minister,” she added. Later in the night, Kalpana Tiwari was appointed as OSD in the Lucknow Nagar Nigam.

The family was taken to the chief minister’s residence by deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma who had visited the techie’s family earlier. The family is satisfied with the action taken. We will be giving all possible help to the victim’s family including a job to Kalpana as per her educational qualifications. Additional money is being given for the education of the daughters and also the mother of the deceased,” the deputy chief minister said.