Watch: Puducherry CM gets into drain, cleans it for 'Swachhata Hi Seva’ mission

‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ movement was launched by PM Modi for generating greater public participation toward cleanliness.

In the video, the Congress leader is seen in white clothes and his dhoti hitched up. He is seen extracting muck from a drain. (Photo: Twitter | V Narayanasamy)

New Delhi: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy’s video of stepping inside a drain and cleaning has been widely shared online. The video was posted by the Chief Minster’s official Twitter account. It is part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month to generate greater public participation in the cleanliness mission.

In the video, the Congress leader is seen in white clothes and his dhoti hitched up. He is seen extracting muck from a drain. It is in sharp contrast to events where various politicians are cleaning ‘sanitized’ and deliberately littered spots or posing for cameras with gloves and brand new brooms.

A Congress worker on Twitter said, "It's really so glad to see your sincere efforts and dedicated efforts. You became a role model for our Congress party workers sir. God will give you more strength to serve more for our country."

‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ movement was launched by PM Modi for generating greater public participation toward cleanliness to mark the commencement 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi next year.