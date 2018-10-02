The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

PM Modi, Prez Kovind, other leaders pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

Published : Oct 2, 2018, 11:28 am IST
Updated : Oct 2, 2018, 11:46 am IST

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

'The noble thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi have given strength to millions across the world. He was a stalwart who lived for others and to make our world a better place', Modi said. (Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)
 'The noble thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi have given strength to millions across the world. He was a stalwart who lived for others and to make our world a better place', Modi said. (Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Tuesday to mark his 149th birth anniversary.

UN Chief, Antonio Guterres who arrived in Delhi on Monday evening also marked the occasion. 

"At Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial, I am reminded once again that he proved that non-violence can change history. As we mark the 150th anniversary of his birth, may his wisdom and determination guide our collective work towards peace and prosperity on a healthy planet," Guterres wrote on Twitter. 

 

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. 

 

The Congress chief was among the first of the senior leaders to pay homage to Gandhi at his iconic memorial this morning. Both Rahul and Sonia left immediately as they are slated to travel to Wardha for the Congress Working Committee (CWC). 

Earlier in the day, paying homage to the Father of the Nation, the Prime Minister, tweeted, "From today, we are entering Pujya Bapu's 150th anniversary year. It is a great opportunity for all of us to fulfill his dreams."

"The noble thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi have given strength to millions across the world. He was a stalwart who lived for others and to make our world a better place," he added in a later tweet.

 

President Ram Nath Kovind too tweeted images after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. 

 

"Let us rededicate ourselves to the values espoused by Mahatma Gandhi — peace, fraternity, harmony and inclusive national development. Gandhiji's message remains relevant for all and he continues to be our guiding light." he said.

Vice President M Venkiah Naidu paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and performed 'parikrama' to the 'samadhi'.

 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, who arrived soon after Rahul Gandhi at Rajghat, also paid homage to the Mahatma. 

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and senior BJP leader L K Advani also paid tributes to Gandhi on the occasion.

Many other leaders, including Arun Jaitley, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Rajyavardhan Rathore also took to social media to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti.

 

(With inputs from Agencies)

Tags: mahatma gandhi, narendra modi, antonio guterres, ram nath kovind, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

