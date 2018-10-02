PM Modi, Prez Kovind, other leaders pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

'The noble thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi have given strength to millions across the world. He was a stalwart who lived for others and to make our world a better place', Modi said. (Photo: Twitter | @narendramodi)

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Tuesday to mark his 149th birth anniversary.

UN Chief, Antonio Guterres who arrived in Delhi on Monday evening also marked the occasion.

"At Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial, I am reminded once again that he proved that non-violence can change history. As we mark the 150th anniversary of his birth, may his wisdom and determination guide our collective work towards peace and prosperity on a healthy planet," Guterres wrote on Twitter.

At Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial, I am reminded once again that he proved that non-violence can change history. As we mark the 150th anniversary of his birth, may his wisdom and determination guide our collective work towards peace and prosperity on a healthy planet. pic.twitter.com/sK0AMqiGnN — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 2, 2018

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Gandhiji is not an immobile statue, he is a living set of ideas and values flowing through India.



Truth and non-violence, which he lived for and was killed for are the foundation of our country.



True patriots must protect them. #GandhiJayanti#Gandhi150 pic.twitter.com/ltgTBgBhYF — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 2, 2018

The Congress chief was among the first of the senior leaders to pay homage to Gandhi at his iconic memorial this morning. Both Rahul and Sonia left immediately as they are slated to travel to Wardha for the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Earlier in the day, paying homage to the Father of the Nation, the Prime Minister, tweeted, "From today, we are entering Pujya Bapu's 150th anniversary year. It is a great opportunity for all of us to fulfill his dreams."

"The noble thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi have given strength to millions across the world. He was a stalwart who lived for others and to make our world a better place," he added in a later tweet.

Paid tributes to Bapu at Rajghat this morning. #Gandhi150 pic.twitter.com/Ot3kBDVLiv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2018

President Ram Nath Kovind too tweeted images after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

#PresidentKovind paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Gandhi Jayanti pic.twitter.com/ZiOqLDXvth — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2018

"Let us rededicate ourselves to the values espoused by Mahatma Gandhi — peace, fraternity, harmony and inclusive national development. Gandhiji's message remains relevant for all and he continues to be our guiding light." he said.

Vice President M Venkiah Naidu paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and performed 'parikrama' to the 'samadhi'.

Performing Parikrama to the samadhi of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his Birth Anniversary today at the Rajghat in Delhi. #MahathmaGandhi #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/SHHXQaw1UN — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) October 2, 2018

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, who arrived soon after Rahul Gandhi at Rajghat, also paid homage to the Mahatma.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and senior BJP leader L K Advani also paid tributes to Gandhi on the occasion.

Many other leaders, including Arun Jaitley, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Rajyavardhan Rathore also took to social media to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti.

(With inputs from Agencies)