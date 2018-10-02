The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 02, 2018 | Last Update : 05:40 AM IST

India, All India

Defining DeMo for every class, Rahul Gandhi slams PM

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 2, 2018, 5:26 am IST
Updated : Oct 2, 2018, 5:26 am IST

The Congress has been attacking the government for it calls ‘serving the interests of a few capitalist friends of the Prime Minister’.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress President Mr. Rahul Gandhi once again hit out at the center over increase in bad loans. In a tweet Mr. Gandhi said, “Modi’s India — For Common Man: Notebandi-line up and put your money in banks. All your details into Aadhar. You can't use your own money. For Crony capitalists: Notebandi-convert all your black money to white. Let's write off 3.16 lakh crore using common man's money.” Congress President also hit out at the BJP-led NDA government over a media report which, citing Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, stated that public sector banks had written-off over seven times the recovery amount in the last four years.

The media report stated that between April 2014 and April 2018, the country's 21 state-owned banks ended up writing off Rs 3,16,500 crore of loans even as they recovered Rs 44,900 crore written off on a cumulative basis or less than one-seventh the write-off amount.

The Congress has been attacking the government for it calls ‘serving the interests of a few capitalist friends of the Prime Minister’. Earlier on Mr. Gandhi had termed the present central government as ‘suit boot ki sarkar’. The Congress chief had also alleged that Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi is rescuing the group via public savings in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and the State Bank of India (SBI). The IL&FS Group is a vast conglomerate with a complex corporate structure that funds infrastructure projects across the country. Congress has aggressively tried to corner the government on several fronts in the past few months. The party attacked the government over Rafale fighter jet deal.

After the revelations of the former French President Mr. Francois Hollande that the Indian government led by Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi chose the Indian partner for the Rafale deal a political slugfest broke out between the Congress and BJP. The BJP had alleged that the Congress president was involved in a "conspiracy, internationally" and former French president Francois Hollande was part of the "nexus" to sabotage the Rafale deal.

Tags: rahul gandhi, narendra modi, francois hollande
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Rajasthan police starts own version of ‘KBC’ to raise awareness about laws

2

Tom Hardy recreating Mogambo Khush Hua is making us remember Amrish Puri

3

Women aren't better at multitasking than men

4

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios Chhichhore commences shoot today!

5

Ranbir birthday: Alia bakes cake, couple and moms together, wedding date discussion?

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Cambodians began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photos: AP)

Cambodians pay respect to dead relatives in Pchum Ben festival

Ashoura is marked on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Test of faith as devotees mark Ashoura in Pakistan

Around 6 million visitors are expected at the festival grounds in Munich before the Oktoberfest ends on Oct. 7 (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds rush to grab their pint as Oktoberfest opens in Munich

From panipuri to sugar, spice and everything nice, here are innovative Ganesh idols that will leave you spell-bound. (Photos: Twitter/ Facebook/ ANI)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganpati idols made with a modern twist will blow you away

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham