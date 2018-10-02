The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 02, 2018 | Last Update : 01:26 AM IST

India, All India

Cong tussles with BJP in bid to claim Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY AND YOJNA GUSAI
Published : Oct 2, 2018, 12:39 am IST
Updated : Oct 2, 2018, 12:39 am IST

The Modi government uses the Mahatma’s name in its Swachchh Bharat programme, that was also launched on October 2, 2014.

Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948)
 Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948)

New Delhi: The Congress Party is making a valiant attempt to hold on to Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy by holding a meeting of the Congress Working Committee on October 2, the 149th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, at Sevagram near Wardha, the Mahatma’s home for over a decade towards the end of his life.

AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot tweeted: “To mark the 150th birth anniversary (celebrations) of Mahatma Gandhi, Congress Working Committee meet under the leadership of Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be organised tomorrow at Mahadev Bhavan in Sevagram, Wardha. Indeed it is a historical and delightful moment for us.”

However, the BJP said that “Rahul Gandhi’s Congress” has “now lost the claim to be called Mahatma Gandhi’s Congress” for giving “backhand support” to Pakistan as senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor “denounced” external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj’s speech at the United Nations, where she attacked Pakistan for harbouring terrorists, as aimed at BJP voters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hit out at the Opposition party on Sunday, saying it can abuse him but should stop “belittling” icons like Mahatma Gandhi, Vallabhbhai Patel and Babasaheb Ambedkar after the Congress said the upcoming statue of Sardar Patel in Gujarat was “made in China”.

At the CWC meeting, to be attended by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi, the UPA chairperson, a call will be given to oppose the BJP’s “politics of  hate”, sources said.

The plan to hold the CWC meeting at Wardha was taken in order to counter the BJP’s efforts to appropriate the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi. The Modi government uses the Mahatma’s name in its Swachchh Bharat programme, that was also launched on October 2, 2014.

The Sevagram Ashram also has another symbolic value: it was there Mahatma Gandhi had presided over the last CWC meeting before the Quit India movement in 1942.

Congress chief spokesman Randeep Surjewala said: “We will give a call for Quit Communalism, Quit Politics of Hate”. Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, he said: “The situation prevailing in the entire country today can be summed up as loot, jhoot, batware se mukti ka sangram... Phir se Sevagram.”

The party has lined up a slew of events at Wardha. Sources said the party was likely to discuss the country’s social, political and cultural atmosphere and pass a resolution urging people to follow Gandhiji’s vision of love, peace and brotherhood.

The Grand Old Party will then hold a peace march, named “Gandhi Sandesh Yatra — Mahatma Ki Raah Par”, which would be led by the Congress president, Mrs Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. After this there will be a public meeting, which would be addressed by Mr Gandhi and attended by Congress leaders from all over the country.

Tags: mahatma gandhi, congress working committee
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Rajasthan police starts own version of ‘KBC’ to raise awareness about laws

2

Tom Hardy recreating Mogambo Khush Hua is making us remember Amrish Puri

3

Women aren't better at multitasking than men

4

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios Chhichhore commences shoot today!

5

Ranbir birthday: Alia bakes cake, couple and moms together, wedding date discussion?

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Cambodians began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photos: AP)

Cambodians pay respect to dead relatives in Pchum Ben festival

Ashoura is marked on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Test of faith as devotees mark Ashoura in Pakistan

Around 6 million visitors are expected at the festival grounds in Munich before the Oktoberfest ends on Oct. 7 (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds rush to grab their pint as Oktoberfest opens in Munich

From panipuri to sugar, spice and everything nice, here are innovative Ganesh idols that will leave you spell-bound. (Photos: Twitter/ Facebook/ ANI)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganpati idols made with a modern twist will blow you away

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham