Computer baba quits MP ministry, says Shivraj not observing ‘dharma’

Bhopal: Six months after he was accorded minister of state status along with four other saints, self-styled godman Computer Baba on Monday resigned from his post accusing the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of disregarding ‘dharma’ or religion. The 53-year-old Baba, born as Namdev Tyagi, declared his resignation from the post at a news conference here.

“I am absolutely disappointed by the state government’s failure to stop illegal mining in Narmada river. Besides, the state government appeared not keen to heed to their suggestions to promote the Hindu religion”, the baba said.

He said he had earlier approached the chief minister seeking permission to the saints and hermits to launch a crusade against illegal mining in Narmada. “But, the chief minister appeared not keen on my proposal”, he alleged, and added “The saint community asked me to resign from the post since I failed to deliver”. State home minister Bhupendra Singh reacted to the development saying, “I wonder what provoked him to resign from the post today, since till yesterday he was praising the state government”. “Certain responsibilities were given to the five saints who have been accorded minister of state status. If Computer Baba failed to discharge his responsibilities, then he was alone to blame not the government”, BJP spokesman here Rajnish Agrawal said.

Sources said Computer Baba was allegedly mounting pressure on the BJP leadership to give party tickets to at least a couple of saints in the year-end assembly elections. “He was upset because the party was not interested to field babas in the elections as BJP candidates”, sources added.