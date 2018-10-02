The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 02, 2018 | Last Update : 05:41 AM IST

India, All India

Computer baba quits MP ministry, says Shivraj not observing ‘dharma’

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Oct 2, 2018, 5:15 am IST
Updated : Oct 2, 2018, 5:15 am IST

The 53-year-old Baba, born as Namdev Tyagi, declared his resignation from the post at a news conference here.

Swami Namdev Tyagi, popularly known as 'Computer Baba', claimed the government did little to stop illegal mining in the Narmada river. (Photo: ANI/File)
 Swami Namdev Tyagi, popularly known as 'Computer Baba', claimed the government did little to stop illegal mining in the Narmada river. (Photo: ANI/File)

Bhopal: Six months after he was accorded minister of state status along with four other saints, self-styled godman Computer Baba on Monday resigned from his post accusing the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of disregarding ‘dharma’ or religion. The 53-year-old Baba, born as Namdev Tyagi, declared his resignation from the post at a news conference here.

“I am absolutely disappointed by the state government’s failure to stop illegal mining in Narmada river. Besides, the state government appeared not keen to heed to their suggestions to promote the Hindu religion”, the baba said.

He said he had earlier approached the chief minister seeking permission to the saints and hermits to launch a crusade against illegal mining in Narmada. “But, the chief minister appeared not keen on my proposal”, he alleged, and added “The saint community asked me to resign from the post since I failed to deliver”. State home minister Bhupendra Singh reacted to the development saying, “I wonder what provoked him to resign from the post today, since till yesterday he was praising the state government”. “Certain responsibilities were given to the five saints who have been accorded minister of state status. If Computer  Baba failed to discharge his responsibilities, then he was alone to blame not the government”, BJP spokesman here Rajnish Agrawal said.

Sources said Computer Baba was allegedly mounting pressure on the BJP leadership to give party tickets to at least a couple of saints in the year-end assembly elections. “He was upset because the party was not interested to field babas in the elections as BJP candidates”, sources added.

Tags: shivraj singh chouhan, computer baba
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Rajasthan police starts own version of ‘KBC’ to raise awareness about laws

2

Tom Hardy recreating Mogambo Khush Hua is making us remember Amrish Puri

3

Women aren't better at multitasking than men

4

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios Chhichhore commences shoot today!

5

Ranbir birthday: Alia bakes cake, couple and moms together, wedding date discussion?

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Cambodians began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photos: AP)

Cambodians pay respect to dead relatives in Pchum Ben festival

Ashoura is marked on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Test of faith as devotees mark Ashoura in Pakistan

Around 6 million visitors are expected at the festival grounds in Munich before the Oktoberfest ends on Oct. 7 (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds rush to grab their pint as Oktoberfest opens in Munich

From panipuri to sugar, spice and everything nice, here are innovative Ganesh idols that will leave you spell-bound. (Photos: Twitter/ Facebook/ ANI)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganpati idols made with a modern twist will blow you away

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham