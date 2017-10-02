The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 02, 2017 | Last Update : 12:22 PM IST

India, All India

Ryan school murder: Amid CBI probe, suspended principal joins another branch as teacher

ANI
Published : Oct 2, 2017, 12:02 pm IST
Updated : Oct 2, 2017, 12:03 pm IST

Batra was officiating as Ryan school's principal in Bhondsi branch and was also an in-charge of the school.

Pradyuman Thakur, a student of Class 2 in Ryan International School of Bhondsi campus, was found in a pool of blood inside the toilet of the school on September 8. (Photo: PTI | File)
 Pradyuman Thakur, a student of Class 2 in Ryan International School of Bhondsi campus, was found in a pool of blood inside the toilet of the school on September 8. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: Neerja Batra, suspended principal of Ryan International School (Bhondsi), where a seven-year-old student was murdered, has now joined Gurgaon’s Sector- 40 branch as a teacher.

Batra was suspended for negligence in delivering her duties.

Batra was officiating as Ryan school's principal in Bhondsi branch and was also an in-charge of the school. She had been working with the Ryan school for approximately 20 years.

On September 28, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had stayed the arrest of the Pinto family, the owners and trustees of Ryan International School in connection with murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur.

The Pinto family -- Augustine F Pinto, his wife Grace and their son Ryan had moved the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the matter.

The court will hear the matter next on October 7.

On September 8, the body of the class II student Pradyuman Thakur was found inside the toilet of the school, with his throat slit.

Tags: pradyuman thakur, ryan school murder, ryan international school
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

India vs Australia: Selectors pick Ashish Nehra in Virat Kohli's side for T20 series

2

Nokia announces new 3310 with 3G support

3

Baa Baa Land: A film they want you to fall asleep in

4

Post office workers grow vegetables, breed chickens on Paris rooftop 'farm'

5

Google cooperating with Russia probe after Twitter slammed

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham