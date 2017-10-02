Ryan school murder: Amid CBI probe, suspended principal joins another branch as teacher

Batra was officiating as Ryan school's principal in Bhondsi branch and was also an in-charge of the school.

Pradyuman Thakur, a student of Class 2 in Ryan International School of Bhondsi campus, was found in a pool of blood inside the toilet of the school on September 8. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: Neerja Batra, suspended principal of Ryan International School (Bhondsi), where a seven-year-old student was murdered, has now joined Gurgaon’s Sector- 40 branch as a teacher.

Batra was suspended for negligence in delivering her duties.

Batra was officiating as Ryan school's principal in Bhondsi branch and was also an in-charge of the school. She had been working with the Ryan school for approximately 20 years.

On September 28, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had stayed the arrest of the Pinto family, the owners and trustees of Ryan International School in connection with murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur.

The Pinto family -- Augustine F Pinto, his wife Grace and their son Ryan had moved the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the matter.

The court will hear the matter next on October 7.

On September 8, the body of the class II student Pradyuman Thakur was found inside the toilet of the school, with his throat slit.