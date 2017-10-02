The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 02, 2017 | Last Update : 03:35 AM IST

India, All India

New Haj policy this week, sea route may be revived

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Oct 2, 2017, 2:36 am IST
Updated : Oct 2, 2017, 2:38 am IST

Saudi Arabia has increased the Hajj quota for India to 1.70 lakh for the coming Hajj.

The pilgrims are divided between the Hajj Committee of India and private Hajj operators. (Photo: AP)
 The pilgrims are divided between the Hajj Committee of India and private Hajj operators. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Centre is expected to come out with a new Haj yatra policy this week to ensure a smooth pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.

A key feature of the new policy, expected to be implemented from the next year, will be to revive the option of sending pilgrims via the sea route to Jeddah. The practice of sending pilgrims via sea route was stopped in 1995.

The option of ferrying the faithfuls from the coastal city of Mumbai to Jeddah has been considered as the Supreme Court in a 2012 order asked the Centre to abolish by 2022 the airways subsidy offered to Haj pilgrims.

The sea route is also expected to cut down the expenditure of pilgrims. The practice of ferrying the pilgrims by waterways was discontinued in 1995 on account of MV Akbari, the ship which used to transport them, growing old. The distance between Mumbai and Jeddah sea route if of 2,300 nautical miles and the ship used to take about a week. A source said, a modern ship can ferry 4,000 to 5,000 passengers at a time and cover the 2300-odd nautical miles distance between the two cities in two-three days. Currently, the Hajj pilgrims go to Saudi Arabia by air at different embarking points across the country.

The pilgrims are divided between the Hajj Committee of India and private Hajj operators. Before the sea route was closed, it used to take nearly a week for the pilgrims to reach Jeddah from the Yellow Gate in Mumbai’s Mazgaon, a source said.

Another feature of the policy is to limit the pilgrimage to once-in-a-lifetime affair, they said, adding the government will come out with the policy this week.

On the plan of restricting the pilgrimage to once in a lifetime, another source added it is to ensure that all desirous people get a fair chance to undertake the journey. “The experience so far has been that the rich people would travel more than once to Saudi Arabia. Since, we have a fixed Hajj quota, this meant, others would be left out. Capping the journey to once in a lifetime will ensure fair chance for all,” the source said.

Saudi Arabia has increased the Hajj quota for India to 1.70 lakh for the coming Hajj. While a total of 1.35 lakh Indian pilgrims undertook the pilgrimage last year

Tags: centre, indian pilgrims, haj pilgrims
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman wants to dig up her own grave to prove she is alive

2

Book on stories told within 140 characters

3

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches 'Single Click Pension Delivery' scheme

4

Aamir takes a break from shooting Thugs of Hindostan, to promote Secret Superstar

5

Hugh Hefner's company lives on, though as a shadow of itself

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham