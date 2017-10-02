The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 02, 2017 | Last Update : 12:22 PM IST

India, All India

Gandhi Jayanti: Modi, Kovind pay floral tribute to 'Father of the Nation'

ANI
Published : Oct 2, 2017, 10:38 am IST
Updated : Oct 2, 2017, 10:49 am IST

On a related note, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was launched on this day in 2014 by NDA govt to make people aware about advantages of cleanliness.

Mahatma Gandhi, also known as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, was born on October 2, 1869, and died on January 30, 1948. (Photo: Narendra Modi | Twitter)
 Mahatma Gandhi, also known as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, was born on October 2, 1869, and died on January 30, 1948. (Photo: Narendra Modi | Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid floral tribute to 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi on his 148th birth anniversary at Rajghat.

The Prime Minister also took to Twitter and said, “गांधी जयंती पर बापू को शत्-शत् नमन! I bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble ideals motivate millions across the world”.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani also paid their homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

On a related note, 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' was launched on this day in 2014 by the NDA government to make people aware about the advantages of cleanliness.

The drive completes its three years on Monday.

The school students nationwide will also participate in the cleanliness drives to pay homage to the Father of the Nation.

Mahatma Gandhi, also known as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, was born on October 2, 1869, and died on January 30, 1948.

He was a political and spiritual leader in India and played a key role in the Indian independence movement. Gandhi developed the novel technique of non-violent agitation, which he called "Satyagraha".

He is known for his non-violent civil disobedience in India and South Africa. These included the start of the non-cooperation movement in 1922 and the Salt Satyagraha or Dandi March starting on March 12, 1930.

Through Mahatma Gandhi's efforts, India finally gained its freedom on August 15, 1947. The nation mourned for him after he was assassinated on January 30, 1948.

The United Nations' (UN) International Day of Non-Violence is also held on October 2 each year to coincide with Mahatma Gandhi's birthday.

India also celebrates the birth anniversary of its second prime minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri. Shastri joined the Indian independence movement in the 1920s. He died on January 11, 1966.

Shastri died in Tashkent at 2 am, a day after signing the Tashkent Declaration, reportedly due to a heart attack. People, till date, allege conspiracy behind the death.

He was the first prime minister of India to die overseas.

Tags: mahatma gandhi, gandhi jayanti, narendra modi, ram nath kovind, manmohan singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

India vs Australia: Selectors pick Ashish Nehra in Virat Kohli's side for T20 series

2

Nokia announces new 3310 with 3G support

3

Baa Baa Land: A film they want you to fall asleep in

4

Post office workers grow vegetables, breed chickens on Paris rooftop 'farm'

5

Google cooperating with Russia probe after Twitter slammed

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham