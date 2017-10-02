The Asian Age | News

Monday, Oct 02, 2017 | Last Update : 04:03 PM IST

India, All India

Differently abled man called 'Pakistani' for not standing during national anthem

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 2, 2017, 2:14 pm IST
Updated : Oct 2, 2017, 2:33 pm IST

In April, the SC had exempted the categories of disabled persons from standing during the national anthem before screening of a film.

A wheelchair-bound director of an NGO for differently abled said he was abused for not standing while the National anthem was being played before the screening of a film at a multiplex. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Guwahati: A wheelchair-bound director of an NGO for differently abled said he was abused for not standing while the national anthem was being played before the screening of a film at a multiplex.

Arman Ali, who faced criticism despite his physical condition, said he had been singing along to the national anthem while sitting when he heard somebody call him a 'Pakistani'. He even heard other people smirk.

“I don't think the Supreme Court would've thought of a situation like this. I'll write to Chief Justice about this incident and plight of people like me,” Ali further added.

In April, the apex court had exempted the categories of disabled persons from standing during the national anthem before the screening of a film.

In its earlier order, the court had ordered that every person has to stand during the screening of the national anthem.

Tags: national anthem, differently abled, national anthem at multiplexes, supreme court
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

