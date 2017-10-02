Differently abled man called 'Pakistani' for not standing during national anthem

In April, the SC had exempted the categories of disabled persons from standing during the national anthem before screening of a film.

Guwahati: A wheelchair-bound director of an NGO for differently abled said he was abused for not standing while the national anthem was being played before the screening of a film at a multiplex.

Arman Ali, who faced criticism despite his physical condition, said he had been singing along to the national anthem while sitting when he heard somebody call him a 'Pakistani'. He even heard other people smirk.

“I don't think the Supreme Court would've thought of a situation like this. I'll write to Chief Justice about this incident and plight of people like me,” Ali further added.

In its earlier order, the court had ordered that every person has to stand during the screening of the national anthem.